Mariah Carey’s sister sues singer over claims made in memoir: report

There's an entire chapter in 'The Meaning of Mariah Carey' dedicated to her older sister, Alison, that details some alleged abuse.

In The Meaning of Mariah Carey, her hit September 2020 memoir co-written with Michaela Angela Davis, multi-talented singer Mariah Carey shared extensive details about her private life and childhood.

According to a Variety report, her sister, Alison A. Carey, has filed a lawsuit in a New York court for $1.25 million in damages, spurred by “the infliction of immense emotional distress caused by defendant’s heartless, vicious, vindictive, despicable and totally unnecessary public humiliation of defendant’s already profoundly damaged older sister.”

Singer Mariah Carey has had a troubled relationship with her older sister, Alison — who’s suing her — for years. The two are currently estranged from each other. (Photo by Dia Dipasupil/Getty Images)

Alison Carey is eight years older than her famous sibling. The two have had a troubled relationship for years and are currently estranged from each other.

In her suit, Alison contends that Mariah “callously dismisses plaintiff as her ‘ex’ sister. But instead of saying no more than that, defendant used her book to humiliate and embarrass plaintiff as stories about the memoir appeared in newspapers around the world, on TV and across the Internet, most of them with headlines repeating defendant’s allegations — all of them published without giving plaintiff any opportunity to respond.”

In The Meaning, Mariah Carey writes that she was frequently ridiculed by her elder siblings. There is an entire chapter in the book dedicated to Alison called “Dandelion Tea.”

In it, she describes her sister as “deeply wounded.” She also says she is “the most brilliant and broken person I have ever known.”

Alison Carey, Mariah alleged in her memoir, once burned her by throwing hot tea on her, resulting in third-degree burns. She also alleges that her big sister left her in the presence of an older man, who came on to her. “Big sisters are supposed to protect you,” she wrote, “not pimp you out.”

“Alison has burned me in many ways and more times than I can count,” her sibling wrote of her. “The promise of her life was squandered in a tragic series of cheap bargains rather than being redeemed through the difficult, lifelong work of recovery and rebuilding oneself.”

Additional claims from Mariah include word that Alison drugged her with Valium and gave her cocaine. She said she was emotionally stunted by the trauma: “That is why I often say, ‘I am eternally twelve.’”

Alison Carey is currently representing herself in the case.

