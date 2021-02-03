Newsmax anchor walks off as MyPillow CEO spews election conspiracies

Bob Sellers strolled off set during a contentious chat with Mike Lindell in which the MyPillow head continued to make false claims.

Newsmax anchor Bob Sellers walked off the set Tuesday during a contentious interview with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell in which the embattled businessman continued to espouse claims of fraud in the 2020 presidential election.

Lindell has persistently claimed that voting machines manufactured and maintained by Dominion Voting Systems changed ballots’ votes cast for then-incumbent President Donald Trump in November’s election into votes counted for Democratic challenger Joe Biden. The company has repeatedly refuted that accusation and has slapped several people — including Sidney Powell and Rudy Giuliani, former Trump lawyers — with billion-dollar lawsuits.

A screen shot of Tuesday’s exchange between (from left) Newsmax anchors Heather Childers and Bob Sellers and MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell.

Dominion officials have also delivered cease and desist letters to Newsmax and One America Network.

The company has threatened to sue Lindell as well. According to a report in The New York Times, they sent him a legal heads-up last month that warned: “You have positioned yourself as a prominent leader of the ongoing misinformation campaign.”

“Litigation regarding these issues,” they stated, “is imminent.”

In the Newsmax interview, Sellers and anchor Heather Childers — who was on a separate screen — asked Lindell about being permanently suspended from Twitter. He began to voice further fraud claims.

“You’re talking about machines that we at Newsmax have not been able to verify … any of those kinds of allegations,” Sellers said. “We just want to let people know that there’s nothing substantive with what we’ve seen.”

The MyPillow guy kept on, and so did Sellers.

“Let me read you something,” Sellers interrupted. “While there (was) some clear evidence of some cases of vote fraud and election irregularities, the election results in every state were certified, and Newsmax accepts the results as legal and final. The courts have also supported that view.”

Lindell fired back that he was suspended from social media for “revealing all the evidence” of election fraud.

Sellers then spoke directly to his producers: “I don’t want to have to keep going over this. We at Newsmax have not been able to verify any of these allegations.”

As Lindell continued on, Sellers got out of his seat and walked off-screen.

In a statement, the company wrote: “Newsmax and its anchor only wanted to make clear that it has found no evidence of software manipulation involving the election. However, Mr. Lindell is entitled to his own opinion and has a different viewpoint than ours.”

