Kenya Moore's ex reportedly working on his own reality TV show

Marc Daly, who owns a soul food restaurant in Brooklyn may be starring in a new show based around his business

Now that The Real Housewives of Atlanta star Kenya Moore has confirmed her divorce, her soon-to-be ex-husband Marc Daly is reportedly working on a reality show of his own.

During Daly’s on-again-off-again relationship with Moore, he was notoriously apprehensive about sharing his personal life on the show and when he did make appearances, the energy between them was often tense and combative. But now that his relationship has officially come to an end, the New York restauranteur is seemingly having a change of heart about being in the limelight.

According to a recent report, Daly “has just started production for his own reality show, with a celebrity co-star. Set in Brooklyn, the show will feature and revolve around Black-owned businesses, restaurant management, and even love. Sources say Daly could be seeking a new relationship on the show.”

Earlier this week, Moore’s ex confirmed his divorce in a statement released during her 50th birthday weekend celebrations.

“After recently attending mediation, Kenya and I have agreed to end our marriage,” he begins. “I will always have great care for her and look forward to amicably continuing to co-parent our daughter Brooklyn with an abundance of love and wisdom.”

In his statement, he may have provided a few clues about his future plans.

“As always, in addition to perpetual self-improvement, my primary focus will continue to be helping the underserved and people of color in Brooklyn to recover from the negative impact of the COVID – 19 pandemic,” he notes. “This focus will take shape through using my restaurant as a community hub where positive and diverse perspectives on important topics such as economic empowerment, social activism, and political engagement can be highlighted in a safe and productive forum.”

Daly owns the popular restaurant Soco, billed as a Southern fusion restaurant, in the Clinton Hill neighborhood in Brooklyn.

