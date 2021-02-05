Cardi B stuns, kisses dancers in ‘Up’ music video

'I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.'

Cardi B has dropped her latest single “Up” along with a visually arresting music video featuring the rapper kissing several of her all-female backup dancers.

The Tanu Muino-directed video was released on Friday (Jan. 5), and is Cardi’s first single since 2020’s massive hit “WAP,” with Meghan the Stallion. The “Up” video shows the 28-year-old hip-hop star caressing a vibrator at one point, and also sticking out her tongue as her dancers do the same. One even grabs a handful of Cardi B’s left breast. Watch it go down via the YouTube clip below.

Cardi shared a scene from the music video on Twitter, of her kissing a dark-skin dancer. She captioned the clip, “I like chocolate.”

In a new interview with Apple Music’s Zane Lowe, Cardi said she has “50 songs recorded” but none are ready for public consumption.

“I really wanted to put out an album last year, but it was like, ‘I feel like I don’t have the right songs,'” she explained, per PEOPLE. “I’m just not satisfied, but I really want to put out an album this year. I feel like I have no choice now. Now, I feel like I exceeded my limit of holding. I just need to stop with the fear.”

The artist also discussed how, for this new single, she drew inspiration from Chicago drill music.

“My last song was very sexual, very sexual, so I always want my next songs to be different than the one before,” she said. “If a topic on one of my songs is money, the other topic, I want it to be about something else.”

She continued: “This might sound crazy, but I got really inspired of Drill Chicago music. I was young, and I liked that and everything, so my mixtape was very all about gangster violence. If it’s up, then it’s stuck. That’s where I wanted to take it with this record.”

The “Up” track is expected to appear on Cardi’s sophomore album that is reportedly slated for release this year.

