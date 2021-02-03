Cardi B joins ‘Wayne’s World’ in Uber Eats Super Bowl ad

The commercial features a reunion of Dana Carvey and Mike Myers playing their iconic roles

Cardi B has made it to Wayne’s World.

The rapper made a cameo in a nostalgic Wayne’s World commercial for an Uber Eats Super Bowl commercial. The rapper is urging folks to support local restaurants during COVID-19 in the video that dropped Wednesday.

“Y’all know I love to eat, and right now we have got to be supporting our local restaurants — like the Griddle Cafe in LA,” said the rapper, per The Hollywood Reporter.

“So many spots are struggling right now, and it’s up to us to eat local! That’s why I teamed up with Uber Eats and my boys Wayne and Garth to help.”

The video features a Dana Carvey and Mike Myers reunion as their iconic roles of Garth and Wayne in their memorable basement.

“As a local access show, we want everyone to support local restaurants,” says Wayne in the ad. The trio ends it by singing, “Local eats/Wayne’s World/Party time/Excellent!”

Carvey’s issued a statement, saying, “Wayne and Garth are the happiest characters we’ve ever played, and it just seemed like the world really needs them right now.”

Cardi B isn’t the only celeb making a cameo in the 2021 Super Bowl ads. Michael B. Jordan will also get a piece of the action, thanks to Amazon.

Adding an official Super Bowl commercial to his long list of credits, Michael B. Jordan stars as an Amazon Alexa vessel in a hilarious new ad for the coveted television event.

Jordan, 33, is one of the busiest actors in Hollywood, but that didn’t stop him from having a little fun for a Super Bowl ad. In Amazon’s latest Alexa commercial, Jordan stars as the virtual speaking assistant himself. The commercial depicts a woman imagining how Alexa could be even more perfect. When she looks out the window to see an ad of Michael B. Jordan, her imagination runs wild.

Super Bowl fans are in for a treat with the ad, which features Jordan as Alexa in the woman’s home, while her partner frustratingly tries to get her attention. Jordan does everything an Alexa can do like turning on the sprinklers, assists with recipes and even dims the lights (with a special twist.) Lastly, Jordan reads an audiobook aloud for the woman while they are both in the bathtub.

Jordan is calling his Super Bowl commercial appearance a “bucket list” moment for him. He told USA Today, “You just have so many memorable Super Bowl commercials going back over the years…being a part of (one), it’s a bucket list type thing to check off, you know? Like, ‘OK, cool, I was part of a Super Bowl moment.’ … It’s pretty cool to be a part of that.”

Additional reporting by Jared Alexander

