Chrissy Teigen ‘full of regret’ she didn’t look at son’s face following pregnancy loss

The actress/host and her husband John Legend experienced pregnancy loss that they shared publicly in the hope of helping others

Chrissy Teigen has been incredibly open about the loss of her son, Jack. Now she’s sharing how she still hurts “every day” despite the outpouring of love she’s received from family and supporters.

Thursday, the model shared an emotional post on Instagram, in which she reflected on her happiness last year right before she and husband John Legend announced they were expecting their third child.

“These are from our video shoot for “Wild” in Mexico. I was 10 weeks along and out of my mind happy,” she explained in the accompanying caption. “I knew the video would take a bit to get together so thought it would be cute to share our news with the world through the ol’ classic hand on belly trick at the end. I could have never imagined what would happen over the next 10 weeks…not sure I’ll ever be able to watch that video again without sobbing but I hope he feels my tears and knows we miss him so.”

Miles Theodore Stephens, John Legend, Luna Simone Stephens, and Chrissy Teigen attend Netflix’s “Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey” drive-in premiere in Los Angeles, California. (Photo by Matt Winkelmeyer/Getty Images for Netflix)

“He would have been here any day now – if he were like Luna and Miles, I’d probably be holding him as we speak,” she continued. “I am so full of regret that I didn’t look at his face when he was born. I was so scared of seeing him in my nightmares that I forgot about seeing him in my dreams. I hurt every day from that remorse. This month is a rough reminder and to be honest, I thought the worst was over but I guess life and emotions aren’t on any sort of schedule. Love you guys to pieces and am grateful for all your support and love. I firmly believe energy and healing travels through the night sky and I feel it, I promise I do. and I love you jack. I miss you so so much.”

