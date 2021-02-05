Tory Lanez: ‘If I was supposed to be in jail, I would be’

The embattled Lanez had an eyebrow-raising exchange on Twitter after he made an observation about the return of Kodak Black.

Rapper Tory Lanez tweeted Thursday about Kodak Black, who is back in the studio after having his sentence commuted by former President Donald Trump.

“Y’all ni**as don’t understand how hard this ni**a Kodak finna come back,” Lanez wrote.

Tory Lanez is shown onstage performing at The Staples Center in Los Angeles back in October 2019. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images)

A user replied: “Jail time for you boo.”

Lanez then responded: “Lol it’s like y’all don’t understand… if I was suppose to be in jail… I would be in jail… please leave me alone… I’m TIDE BLEACH BIHHH.”

“And dats on ‘innocence’ bihhh,” he added.

The embattled emcee has been charged with felony assault in a shooting earlier this year that injured rap superstar Megan Thee Stallion.

When he was charged in October, the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office issued a statement which included the following: “On July 12, the defendant and the 25-year-old victim got into an argument while riding in an SUV in the Hollywood Hills. The victim exited the vehicle and [Tory Lanez] is accused of shooting several times at her feet and wounding her.”

“The defendant also faces a gun allegation,” officials contended, “and that he personally inflicted great bodily injury.”

The case has been hotly debated on social media, with Megan frequently defending her allegations that it was Lanez who shot her in her feet. She was treated at Cedars-Sinai Hospital in Los Angeles.

Most recently, she took to Twitter after an unsubstantiated story circulated asserting charges against Lanez had been dropped.

“Y’all can’t tell when sh*t fake news?” she tweeted. “Y’all still don’t see an ABUSER picking with me?”

“The first court date got pushed back bc of the inauguration,” Megan continued, “but I can’t wait until the MF FACTS come out!”

Last week, Lanez’s attorneys asked a California judge to drop a gag order preventing him from speaking publicly about the case, saying it was “significantly prejudicial” and it “jeopardizes his right to a fair and judicial proceeding.”

Lanez is due back in court on Feb. 25.

