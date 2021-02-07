Crash involving Chiefs coach Britt Reid leaves 5-year-old in critical condition

Reid did not coach during the Super Bowl as the investigation into the incident is ongoing

A curly-haired 5-year-old girl named Ariel is fighting for her life after Kansas City Chiefs assistant coach Britt Reid, son of Andy Reid, reportedly crashed into the car she was sitting in.

“Ariel, 5 years old, suffered swelling and bleeding in and around the brain. She is in critical condition and hasn’t woken since the crash,” read a GoFundMe page set up by Tiffany Verhulst, who identified herself as a cousin of Ariel’s mother.

GoFundMe spokesperson sent me link to this campaign for 5-year-old Ariel in critical condition, after being hit by a truck, which according to court documents I tracked down yesterday afternoon, was driven by Chiefs Asst. Coach Britt Reid. pic.twitter.com/Y5cus1i7b7 February 6, 2021

“Her mother is a single mom of [three] having to deal with this on her own due to COVID restrictions,” the GoFundMe page continues. “Ariel will be in the hospital for the foreseeable future, (and) this is set up for the hospital bills and weeks of missed work that will come.”

At the top of the GoFundMe page, which has raised over $271K, there is a photo of a smiling Ariel before the accident. Beneath that picture, there is one of the little girl lying in a hospital bed, covered with bandages, and attached to a myriad of machines and tubes.

All I have to say about the Chiefs today is that I hope they find some way, on sports’ biggest stage, to publicly acknowledge and support 5-year old Ariel who is currently fighting for her life.



Many things are bigger than football and this sure as hell is one of them. — Lydia (@limajuliettango) February 7, 2021

According to the police, Reid told authorities he had “two to three drinks” the night of the accident, and that he has an Adderall prescription. An officer at the scene noted the smell of alcohol on Reid’s breath, and noted that his eyes were “bloodshot.” According to the police warrant, Reid had blood drawn to determine alcohol toxicity levels. He has yet to be charged with a crime, Deadspin reported.

Britt Reid Linebackers coach for the Kansas City Chiefs speaks to the media during the Kansas City Chiefs media availability prior to Super Bowl LIV at the JW Marriott Turnberry on January 29, 2020 in Aventura, Florida. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

Without any mention of little Ariel’s grave condition, the Chiefs made the following statement: “The organization has been made aware of a multi-vehicle accident involving Outside Linebackers Coach, Britt Reid. We are in the process of gathering information and we will have no further comment at this time. Our thoughts and prayers are with everyone involved.”

The investigation is underway & Kansas City Police tell @6abc they don’t expect anything to be determined within the next 7 days; it could take a few weeks before they conclude their investigation & get blood sample results from the accident involving Chiefs LB Coach Britt Reid https://t.co/m8lrkaT2Rk — Jeff Skversky 6abc (@JeffSkversky) February 6, 2021

Reid did not coach during the Super Bowl on Sunday as the investigation into the incident is ongoing. Kansas City Police told the local ABC affiliate that it could take a few weeks before they conclude their investigation, per Deadspin.

