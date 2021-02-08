Stormy Daniels, Michael Cohen unite for first ever conversation on Trump

Cohen offered an apology to the former porn actress for 'the needless pain' he knows he put her through during the 2016 presidential campaign.

“The enemy of my enemy is my friend,” the old saying goes. That may indeed prove to be true for Michael Cohen and Stormy Daniels, the woman he once paid off.

It was Cohen, the former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, who paid Daniels, a former porn actress, over $100,000 to stay quiet about her sexual encounter with Trump before he was elected.

Michael Cohen (left), the former attorney for ex-President Donald Trump, paid former porn actress Stormy Daniels (right) $130,000 to stay quiet about her sexual encounter with Trump before he was elected. (Photos by Yana Paskova/Getty Images and Drew Angerer/Getty Images)

The payoff landed Cohen in hot water as it was uncovered that he went around campaign contribution rules to pay Daniels and a Playboy model named Karen McDougal. He later pleaded guilty to that, as well as lying to Congress, plus tax evasion.

Cohen was sentenced to three years in prison but was released last July as the coronavirus pandemic began to spread inside federal prisons.

He and Daniels sat down to talk about it all on an episode of Cohen’s podcast, “Mea Culpa.”

The phrase in Latin means, “through my fault.”

During the show, Cohen offered an apology to Daniels for “the needless pain” he put her through during the 2016 presidential campaign, when he paid her $130,000 to buy her silence.

“Both of our stories will be forever linked with Donald Trump, but also with one another,” Cohen tells her. “Thanks for giving me a second chance.”

For her part, Daniels said her “battle” is just starting. She has filed new litigation against the former president for defamation of character.

“People are really upset,” she said, “and they’re just going to get more pissed off at me.”

Daniels said that although telling her story about the former president allowed her to earn money, travel and get a book deal, she expressed that she wished the entire incident had never happened.

“I got to go places I would never get to go,” she says. “But overall, if I could just wave a magic wand and make everything go back to the way it was before, I would absolutely do that.”

The defamation case against Trump filed by Daniels has gone all the way to the Supreme Court, and while it has not been argued, with three justices appointed by the ex-president, she thinks she’s up for a monumental battle.

But she’s more than ready and willing to fight it.

“I’ve already lost everything,” she told Cohen, “so I’m taking it all the way.”

