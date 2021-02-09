Buttigieg hints at requiring negative COVID-19 test to travel on domestic flights

'There's an active conversation with the CDC right now,' Buttigieg said.

Loading the player...

Traveling in the future could look a little different.

According to Pete Buttigieg, in order to fly domestically moving forward, you may need a negative COVID-19 test. The new Transportation Secretary told Axios that the impact of COVID-19 will definitely change the way we fly but also our everyday commute.

(Photo by Alex Wong/Getty Images)

“There’s an active conversation with the CDC right now,” said Buttigieg in regards to making COVID-19 tests mandatory for domestic travelers. “What I can tell you is, it’s going to be guided by data, by science, by medicine, and by the input of the people who are actually going to have to carry this out.”

Read More: Biden reportedly inherited no vaccine plan from Trump: ‘Complete incompetence’

Mandatory COVID-19 tests are already in place for some international flights.

The first openly gay U.S. Cabinet member also told the publication that when it comes to the need for transportation, Americans should be ahead of countries like China.

“Why should we be playing catch up? America should be leading the way. … [I]f we do establish and maintain unquestioned global leadership when it comes to automated vehicles — and, for that matter, electric vehicles — the number of good-paying union jobs that come with that is compelling.”

He also told the publication his department will open up and focus on micro ways of traveling such as bikes.

“We think trains, planes and automobiles. But what about bikes, scooters — wheelchairs, for that matter? And getting around in a way that’s a little closer to home,” said the former presidential nominee who said he prefers a window seat when traveling.

“[D]efinitely window seat, because I’m a big napper.”

Read More: Biden will ‘absolutely’ take up NFL offer for stadium vaccine sites

(AP Photo/Charlie Neibergall)

Buttigieg also addressed transportation desserts and said similar to food it impacts Black people the most.

“A lot of people know about the idea of food deserts, where you can’t get access to fresh food. There are transit deserts —disproportionately in Black and brown neighborhoods, where people can’t get access to economic opportunity,” he said.

“Other times the reverse happened, investment came, but it came in the worst possible fashion, like a highway dividing a thriving Black neighborhood. … [W]e have likely a once in a lifetime opportunity to make a generational investment. We’ve got to make sure … that it has a lot to do with racial equity in terms of where the dollars go.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

