Don Cheadle tells Fox News that cancel culture is a ‘fabrication’

The actor also opened up about his Super Bowl commercial and his thoughts on today's politics

While promoting his new Super Bowl commercial that premiered last Sunday, Don Cheadle told Fox News that cancel culture is a “fabrication” and “not really real.”

From the third season of his Showtime series Black Monday, to his new Super Bowl commercial, Cheadle is certainly having a busy 2021.

Don Cheadle of “Black Monday” speaks during the Showtime segment of the 2020 Winter TCA Press Tour at The Langham Huntington, Pasadena on January 13, 2020 in Pasadena, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

When asked if he believes in cancel culture, he told the news outlet, “I think that cancel culture, a lot of that is just a fabrication. It’s not really real.”

He went on to explain his perspective, saying, “I don’t think a lot of people who are crying about being canceled are really ‘canceled.’ I think they just don’t enjoy the spot that they had before. And they’ve gotten flack and blowback. Now they want to talk about it in terms of something that is untoward or unfair.”

Cheadle says that when people speak out on hot-button issues, they have to be prepared for the consequences.

“I think that’s the risk you take. Right? If you want to poke your head up and be a loud voice, then you take the risk of the culture looking at you and going, ‘Yeah, I don’t want to listen to you. Next.’ That’s what it is. Don’t play.”

He also opened up about how he feels with the new administration in The White House.

“I’m definitely more hopeful for the future. But I do think that hope without action is fruitless. And we have to, for all of our leaders, continue to be vocal and continue to be constituents that speak up and show up. If there is no political cost often for these candidates and for people who get into office and become our representatives, they don’t feel any pressure to do anything.”

Black Monday (Credit: Black Monday)

Cheadle’s Super Bowl commercial for Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer aired last Sunday during the big game. He told Fox he hoped the ad and game would be a welcome distraction for fans after a tough year, calling it “a nice way to have three hours away from everything else.”

You can check out Cheadle’s Super Bowl ad for Michelob ULTRA Organic Seltzer below.

