Nene Leakes calls out former manager, lawyer after allegedly being dropped

Leakes told theGrio gossip guy Perez Hilton's report wasn't true: 'The ONLY statement i have is … My team DID NOT let me go.'

Loading the player...

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast favorite Nene Leakes was reportedly dropped by her management team, her legal representation and her publicist amid a battle with her old network that she has taken to Twitter.

Attorney Darrell Miller and manager Steven Grossman were called out in a now-unavailable tweet Monday by the reality star, reading: “You can’t turn on your teammate and get away with this @stevengrossman #DarrellMiller #Foxrothschild suppression, retaliation, discrimination, unequal pay, devaluation against black women is real, it’s painful and it hurts. I will fight for all women rights PS: FIX IT.”

NeNe Leakes attends Rolling Stone Live Miami at SLS South Beach on Feb. 01, 2020 in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

A week earlier, last Monday, Leakes wrote this on Twitter: “I didn’t say anything publicly for years but i spoke out behind the scenes in emails, text messages and conferences call. I can show you! I spoke to executive for help as well for years. it MUST STOP! It doesn’t matter your race, just fight for what’s right.”

The reality-show star left “Real Housewives” last year after what she described as “long, exhausting, tiring, emotional negotiation” with Bravo.

Read More: Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, is dead at 76

An anonymous source reportedly told gossip blogger Perez Hilton that “NeNe has been impossible to work with for a very long time now.” Another source reportedly told Hilton of Leakes “I’m genuinely concerned for her mental health. She thinks the world is out to get her and refuses to take accountability for her actions.”

Leakes has called for a boycott of “Real Housewives.” On Feb. 1, she tweeted, “stand up, protest, sign the petition & stop watching! The treatment of black women behind the scene is wrong. Even the cast that’s currently filming knows wrong is & was happening. They try to silence us! We MUST speak up when wrong is happening. I won’t stop.”

Read More: Jason Weaver, Tabitha Brown to join 4th season of ‘The Chi’

The 53-year-old has been one of the most recognizable figures of the franchise since joining the cast in 2008; last September, she announced she was leaving. Even before “Real Housewives,” Leakes appeared in acting roles on television and film, including “The Parkers” and the 2003 movie “Fighting Temptations,” starring Cuba Gooding, Jr, and Beyoncé.

In an email statement exclusive to theGrio, she denied Hilton’s assertions.

Wrote Leakes: “The ONLY statement i have is … My team DID NOT let me go.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

