Jason Weaver, Tabitha Brown to join 4th season of ‘The Chi’

Curtiss Cook has been promoted to series regular

Loading the player...

Two new cast members are joining Showtime’s hit drama series The Chi for Season 4.

Tabitha Brown (Princess of the Row) and Jason Weaver (Smart Guy, ATL) have been tapped for recurring roles on the Lena Waite-created series that is currently in production, Deadline reports. Brown will reportedly portray a successful interior designer whose storyline is connected with Kiesha (Birgundi Baker). The actress has previously starred in Will & Grace and Switched At Birth but is best known as a vegan food influencer.

Read More: WATCH: Jason Mitchell denies sexual misconduct and opens up about being fired from ‘The Chi’

theGRIO previously reported, after using her love for vegan food as a vehicle to gain fame via the popular Tik Tok video app, Brown was able to attain representation from Creative Arts Agency (CAA), joining an agency that counts Beyoncé, Will Smith, NBA star Zion Williamson and Trevor Noah among its star-studded clients.

Getty

Thanks to her lovable personality and short-form videos on vegan recipes, Brown has racked up over 2 million followers on TikTok. The Los Angeles-based social media personality also serves as an ambassador for Whole Foods.

“I’ve specifically prayed for this day for about 15 years!!!” she told her over a million Instagram followers back in April. “When I first moved to Los Angeles I used to work at Macy’s in Century City. On my lunch breaks I would sometimes walk the block and pass @creativeartistsagency (One of the Top Entertainment Agencies in the world) and just say out loud ‘One day Lord’.”

Weaver, meanwhile, will portray Rahsaad “Shaad” Marshall, on The Chi, who is an old friend of Trig’s (Luke James), and is struggling to rebuild his life, per Deadline. The Chicago native previously admitted that he was initially offered a $2 million flat rate from Disney with no royalties, to be part of the original Lion King production but was advised by his mother to turn it down, according to VLADTV. In 1994, he provided the singing voice for Young Simba in the animated feature after ultimately securing a deal that stipulated he would get paid $100,000 upfront and an ongoing share of royalties, theGRIO reported.

Read More: ‘The Chi’ actress Tiffany Boone breaks silence after Jason Mitchell’s firing

In addition to Brown and Weaver, Curtiss Cook, who joined The Chi as recurring in Season 2, has been promoted to series regular. The Season 4 cast also includes Jacob Latimore, Alex Hibbert, Yolonda Ross, Shamon Brown Jr. and Michael V. Epps.

“’The Chi’ revels in revealing the beating heart of the South Side of Chicago,” Gary Levine, president of entertainment at Showtime said in 2019 ahead of Season 3. “We, like our viewers, have fallen in love with these characters and we remain eager to see where Lena and her fellow artists will take them.”

The Chi is slated to return later this year.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

