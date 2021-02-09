Trump falsely claimed election was ‘rigged’ or ‘stolen’ over 100 times: report

Donald Trump will be remembered for many things as a former president but being a pillar of truth is not one.

A new study found that the former president made hundreds of false claims regarding voter fraud and winning the 2020 election all ahead of the Capitol riots on January 6. He made most of his remarks via Twitter and speeches.

“All of us here today do not want to see our election victory stolen by emboldened radical left Democrats … and stolen by the fake news media,” said Trump in regards to the certification of the electoral college votes, per Huff Post.

“That’s what they’ve done and what they’re doing. We will never give up. We will never concede.”

Trump’s Twitter was permanently suspended on January 8 but not before he used the platform to spew lies and messages of hate.

According to the study conducted by Huff Post, Trump lied and said the election was rigged 68 times, accused it of being stolen 35 times, and claimed voter fraud irregularities 250 times. Despite dozens of lawsuits across the country’s battleground states, no evidence supported his claims.

He also falsely claimed he won about 40 times.

WASHINGTON, DC – JULY 19: U.S. President Donald Trump talks with reporters as he departs the White House July 19, 2019 in Washington, DC. Trump is traveling to New Jersey to host a fundraising dinner and spend the weekend at his Trump National Golf Club in Bedminster. (Photo by Chip Somodevilla/Getty Images)

Many lawmakers and Americans blame Trump for inciting the riots. They also point the finger at his supporters in Congress.

Senator Mike Lee of Utah caught a lot of heat for advocating for Trump. He later back peddled and labeled the former president’s actions as a mistake and says everyone is entitled to a “Mulligan” once in a while.

Mulligan?!



Several died. Hundreds injured. Threats were made to murder the Vice President of the US and the Speaker of the House. Our nation’s Capitol Building was desecrated.



Senator this is not a damn golf game! #SeriousTimesforSeriousPeople pic.twitter.com/CeXYsSREWS February 9, 2021

Before the chaos ensued, Trump encouraged his supporters by using the word “fight” 10 times and requested that then-Vice President Mike Pence overturn the vote in favor of Joe Biden at least half a dozen times.

“We fight like hell,” Trump said to the crowd. “And if you don’t fight like hell, you’re not going to have a country anymore.”

Countless people were injured during the takeover while five were left dead.

