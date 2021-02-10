Lauren London shuts down pregnancy reports: ‘Straight bullsh*t’

A newspaper falsely claimed that London would be celebrating with a baby shower this week

Lauren London took to her social media to shut down rumors that she is having a child and slammed those who would fabricate such a narrative while she’s still healing from the death of Nipsey Hussle.

Monday, the L.A. Sentinel published a report claiming that a source had confirmed that the actress was pregnant, noting “the American actress, model, and television personality has experienced many different levels of grief behind losing her significant other and father to her child, Nipsey Hussle, but being a mother has been an anchor through her waves of sadness. The ATL movie star is looking to celebrate later this week, with an intimate baby shower.”

In response to the report Wednesday morning, Hussle’s former bodyguard J Roc slammed the claims as “fake news,” writing via Instagram Stories, “You people is miserable.”

Shortly thereafter, London also took to social media, explaining on Twitter, “Woke up to some straight bullsh*t. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant.”

Woke up to some straight bullshit. Rumors ! Lies ! On a woman trying her best to heal?! Please stop. I’m NOT pregnant. — Lauren London (@LaurenLondon) February 10, 2021

Motherhood and Loss

As we previously reported, last Mother’s Day weekend, London had a candid sit down with herbalist and author Queen Afua about what the holiday and motherhood, in general, had been like since her partner was slain in March 2019.

In a clip from their conversation, which took place via Black Girls Rock’s Instagram page, the two women discussed what parenthood looks like while grappling with the loss of a loved one.

“They’re ancestors now,” began Queen Afua. “We can call him up and they will speak through us, support us and encourage us. What do you say to the loss?”

“I say that I am with you. I stand with you. I can relate to your pain,” responded London. “Today, for me, I would have had Nip here a couple years ago or a year ago to say ‘Happy Mother’s Day,’ bring my flowers, and [now] I don’t. So in that space where I don’t have him physically here, I nurture it into myself. I will embrace the love that I do get from my family.”

“The flowers that I do get that come from my cousins, my mother or my brother. I fully embrace that, right. I will fully be present with my kids today because time is not promised,” she continued. “I will light a candle for my beloved. I will do the things that honor him that I know that he respected. And yeah, I feel more importantly, when there’s an empty space, when there’s a loss, you just do things in their honor and that fills up a little bit of the hole.”

