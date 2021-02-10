Misty Copeland pens young reader book on Black ballerinas

'Black Ballerinas' will be Copeland's fifth book

Misty Copeland, a trailblazing Black ballerina herself, is writing a book for young readers entitled, Black Ballerinas.

Copeland has received an array of honors throughout her legendary career. As the first Black female principal dancer at American Ballet Theatre, Copeland has been named one of the 100 most influential people in the world by TIME Magazine, and one of the “10 most fascinating people” by Barbara Walters in 2015.

Now Copeland, who has already inspired an entire generation of young dancers, is taking her legacy one step further, and writing a book “to inspire young dancers.”

Entitled Black Ballerinas, the book intends to honor, “the trailblazing women who made her own success possible by pushing back against repression and racism with their talent and tenacity.”

Copeland has written other books in the past, including her memoir, Life in Motion, and two kids’ picture books. Her intention with this book, however, is specifically to highlight those who paved the way for Copeland and contributed to the rich history of Black ballerinas.

Copeland told People Magazine, “Part of my mission is to bring awareness to the contributions of Black ballerinas…To give a sense of the rich histories of those who may not be documented in ballet history books, yet their careers — and legacies — are no less valuable and inspiring.”

She went on to explain, “I’m going to share my personal stories, connections to, and experiences with these groundbreaking women. Here are my intimate snapshots of those journeys. I am infinitely grateful for their legacies. This is my bow to them.”

Copeland herself received backlash two years ago when she called out Bolshoi Theatre in Russia for dressing their dancers up in blackface. She spoke last year on the unacceptable behavior of the ballet company.

“We can’t continue to make excuses for those who choose to not see what is in plain sight and that is the truth and reality of so many brown children being shot daily, and viewed as adults. I don’t condone bullying but lessons need to be had,” she said at the time.

Black Ballerinas will will be published by S&S/Aladdin Books on Nov. 2.

