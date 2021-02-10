Jay-Z, Tina Turner nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The list also includes Mary J. Blige, Tina Turner, Dionne Warwick

The nominations are in for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the prestigious list includes Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and more.

The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May 2021, but today the official nominees for the “class of 2021” were announced. There are 16 nominees this year, and it seems to be the most diverse group of artists ever nominated for the historic honor (There are seven female artists and nine artists of color nominated).

NEW YORK, NEW YORK – NOVEMBER 07: Tina Turner speaks during the “Tina – The Tina Turner Musical” opening night at Lunt-Fontanne Theatre on November 07, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by John Lamparski/Getty Images)

The list includes, among other successful acts, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, and Dionne Warwick. To be eligible for nomination into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the act must have “released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.”

Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was released in 1996, making him eligible for the first time this year. Blige and Warwick also received their first nomination this year, while Khan and Turner have previous nominations.

CHICAGO, ILLINOIS – FEBRUARY 16: Chaka Khan sings the United States national anthem before the 69th NBA All-Star Game at the United Center on February 16, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois. NOTE TO USER: User expressly acknowledges and agrees that, by downloading and or using this photograph, User is consenting to the terms and conditions of the Getty Images License Agreement. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation John Sykes, said in a statement, “This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates…these Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”

BEVERLY HILLS, CA – FEBRUARY 09: LL Cool J speaks onstage during the Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Clarence Avant at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on February 9, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images for The Recording Academy)

While the official inductees are set to be announced in May 2021, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony is set to take place this fall in Cleveland, OH. The official website also includes information on the “fan vote” that will count towards, “a ‘fans’ ballot’ that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees.”

You can find the full list of nominees at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame official website here.

