Jay-Z, Tina Turner nominated for Rock & Roll Hall of Fame

The nominations are in for the 2021 Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, and the prestigious list includes Jay-Z, Tina Turner, and more.
The Rock & Roll Hall of Fame inductees will be announced in May 2021, but today the official nominees for the “class of 2021” were announced. There are 16 nominees this year, and it seems to be the most diverse group of artists ever nominated for the historic honor (There are seven female artists and nine artists of color nominated).
The list includes, among other successful acts, Jay-Z, Tina Turner, Mary J. Blige, Chaka Khan, LL Cool J, and Dionne Warwick. To be eligible for nomination into the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame, the act must have “released its first commercial recording at least 25 years prior to the year of nomination.”
Jay-Z’s debut album, Reasonable Doubt, was released in 1996, making him eligible for the first time this year. Blige and Warwick also received their first nomination this year, while Khan and Turner have previous nominations.
Chairman of the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame foundation John Sykes, said in a statement, “This remarkable ballot reflects the diversity and depth of the artists and music the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame celebrates…these Nominees have left an indelible impact on the sonic landscape of the world and influenced countless artists that have followed them.”
While the official inductees are set to be announced in May 2021, the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame 2021 Induction Ceremony is set to take place this fall in Cleveland, OH. The official website also includes information on the “fan vote” that will count towards, “a ‘fans’ ballot’ that will be tallied along with the other ballots to select the 2021 Inductees.”
You can find the full list of nominees at the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame official website here.
