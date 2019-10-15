Hip-hop legend The Notorious B.I.G and music icon Whitney Houston have been included amongst the latest group of musicians to be nominated for induction into the esteemed Rock and Roll Hall of Fame.

According to NPR, this week The 2020 class was announced this week and joining Biggie and Houston on that list are The Dave Matthews Band, Pat Benatar, Depeche Mode, The Doobie Brothers, Judas Priest, MC5, Motörhead, Nine Inch Nails, Rufus featuring Chaka Khan, Todd Rundgren, Soundgarden, T. Rex and Thin Lizzy.

READ MORE: NYC to rename streets to honor Notorious B.I.G. and Wu-Tang Clan

In order to be eligible for admittance to the Rock Hall, artists and bands must have released their first commercial recording at least 25 years ago.

Nine of this year’s nominees are first-timers on the ballot. Many of them are acts that came of age in the 1990s while others are considered legacy artists who have yet to be included on the Rock Hall’s roster.

READ MORE: Whitney Houston hologram tour slated to go worldwide in 2020

The pool of voters includes artists, historians, journalists and members of the music industry, and fans will also have an opportunity to vote on the Hall of Fame’s website. Biggie Smalls has often been lauded as one of the best rappers in hip-hop history which makes him a fan favorite. If inducted, he would be only the second solo rapper to ever be entered into the Hall of Fame after Tupac landed a spot in 2017.

The official list of 2020 inductees will be announced in January and the ceremony for honorees will take place in Cleveland on May 2.