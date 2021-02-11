Give us our flowers: ‘Dear Culture’ podcast celebrates its 50th episode

'Dear Culture' has come a long way since its inception and we’re taking sometime this week to celebrate what makes the podcast top-tier

Black History Month is in full swing and the Dear Culture podcast is celebrating its 50th episode! This podcast has come a long way since its inception and we’re taking sometime this week to celebrate what makes Dear Culture top-tier. With our lovely hosts, Gerren Keith Gaynor and Shana Pinnock, we’re not asking questions this week, we’re passing out flowers.

“It’s been such a rewarding experience to be able to talk directly to Black America and to talk about issues in a way that isn’t approached the same way on other platforms,” says Gaynor.

The Dear Culture podcast began in April of 2020. Unaware of how the world would soon change from the global pandemic, we covered the stats, people, and outcome of the crisis in its early stages. Our coverage on the pandemic, the economic downturn caused by the virus, and the summer’s racial reckoning has cemented Dear Culture in “making Black history” week after week.

“It’s revolutionary in my mind to be in a space where I don’t have to code switch,” says Pinnock to Gaynor.

The beauty of Dear Culture is that “we cover everything,” adds Pinnock. From what’s happening on the Twitter streets to politics and entertainment, Dear Culture does not shy away from real topics. Pinnock and Gaynor both agree that coming to work at a Black news organization that allows them to speak authentically to Black folks throughout the diaspora is a uniquely beautiful experience.

“Coming on this show every week, helps me navigate my thoughts and how I feel about certain things,” adds Gaynor.

Working in the newsroom everyday can be overwhelming, especially for our hosts who manage theGrio‘s editorial and social media coverage. However, Dear Culture has served as a cathartic space for our hosts to tap in on their ideas, perspectives, and themselves.

