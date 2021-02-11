Kevin Hart’s personal shopper accused of using $1M worth of actor’s credit card

Dylan Jason Syer reportedly spent $923,000 on Hart's credit cards without authorization. He was charged in a 10-count indictment.

The personal shopper for comedian-actor Kevin Hart has been accused of spending $1 million on his credit cards and is now facing grand larceny, criminal possession of stolen property and other charges.

Dylan Jason Syer, 29, first started working for Hart in 2015, and he allegedly kept Hart’s credit card information “with the understanding that he would only make authorized purchases,” according to Queens District Attorney Melinda Katz. Allegedly, Syer went on to make “over one million dollars’ worth of unauthorized charges on those credit cards over the course of 19 months.”

Kevin Hart attends Michael Rubin’s Fanatics Super Bowl Party at Loews Miami Beach Hotel on February 1, 2020 in Miami. (Photo by Tasos Katopodis/Getty Images for Fanatics)

Katz detailed exactly how Syer allegedly stole from Hart, revealing he reportedly “used his business’s credit card processing account to make unauthorized charges on Mr. Hart’s credit card. Once those credit card charges were processed by Syer’s bank, the proceeds poured into Syer’s checking account.” In total, Syer “allegedly charged approximately $923,000 on Mr. Hart’s credit cards without authorization, in addition to $240,000 worth of jewelry and watches purchased from a high-end jeweler in California.”

The thievery reportedly did not stop once the money was in Syer’s checking account. Allegedly the shopper “purchased thousands of dollars of fine art and other collectibles … 5 Patek Phillipe watches valued at more than $400,000.” The items and collectibles were present on Syer’s Instagram page as late as Wednesday.

“I want to send a strong message to the defendant and others who seek financial gain through the victimization of others,” Katz said in a statement, “that my team and I are committed to aggressively pursuing these actions and separating those who commit crimes from their ill-gotten gains, and returning those funds, where practical, to support the victims.”

Syer was charged on a 10-count indictment with grand larceny in the first and second degree, criminal possession of stolen property in the first and second degree, identity theft in the first degree and scheme to defraud in the first degree. He will face up to 25 years in prison, if convicted.

