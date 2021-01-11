Kevin Hart inks multi-year, first-look film deal with Netflix

Hart is set to produce and star in four films under the multi-year agareement

Kevin Hart and his company, HartBeat Productions, has signed a first-look film deal with Netflix.

Hart is currently gearing up to executive produce and star in the Netflix limited series, True Story, marking his first foray into a dramatic series. He’s set to produce and star in four films for the streamer under the multi-year agreement.

“Partnering with Netflix is an amazing opportunity for HartBeat and myself,” Hart said in a statement. “I am excited to act in and produce cutting edge films with Netflix. I am extremely grateful to Ted Sarandos and Scott Stuber — we share the same creative vision and always put the audience first. This business is about growth and my HartBeat team continues to exceed my expectations with their ability to develop stories and relationships. Our goal is to make the HartBeat name synonymous with first-class entertainment and narratives.”

A few months back, Hart debuted his comedy special, Zero Fu*ks Given, on the streaming service platform.

“Netflix has enjoyed a long relationship with Kevin and we’ve been lucky enough to partner with him many times. He’s a hands-on producer and it’s been great to watch him build an incredible company with HartBeat,” Netflix Head of Original Films, Scott Stuber, said in a statement.

“There are very few artists who can attract audiences of all ages and succeed in making comedies, dramas and family films. We’re excited to partner with Kevin, and his great team at HartBeat, to entertain our audience for years to come.”

Kevin Hart (Photo by Christopher Polk/Getty Images)

HartBeat Productions’ Bryan Smiley also weighed in on the big news.

“I am beyond thrilled about this exciting new chapter in our company’s history,” he said in a statement. “Kevin and I are committed to making ‘best in class’ films with our new partners at Netflix. This groundbreaking deal guarantees HartBeat productions will be viewed by millions of people globally, for many years to come.”

According to Deadline, the last time Netflix made a film commitment this big with a comic star was with Adam Sandler. Reports claim that deal was said to be in the $150 million vicinity.

