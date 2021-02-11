Russell Wilson admits his biggest fear is losing Ciara

The couple appear on GQ's Modern Lovers cover

Singer Ciara and her husband Russell Wilson, are the latest couple to appear on GQ’s Modern Love covers. During a pre-Valentines Day sit down with the magazine the Seattle Seahawks quarterback playfully admits that his biggest fear in life is losing her.

“What’s my biggest fear?” Wilson quizes his wife as the couple plays a lighting round of Q&A in front of a crackling fireplace.

WASHINGTON, DC – APRIL 28: Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks and Ciara Harris arrive for the State dinner in honor of Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe And Akie Abe April 28, 2015 at the Booksellers area of the White House in Washington, DC. (Photo by Olivier Douliery/Getty Images)

Without hesitation Ciara responds, “Not being prepared.”

“Yeah, but I probably have one that’s bigger than that,” Wilson prods to which Ciara responds by smirking and asking, “Is it L-O-S-I-N”

Before the popstar can finish spelling the word “losing,” her hubby smiles at her and says, “Yes, losing you” which immediately causes Ciara to blush and coo at his admission.

During their cover story interview, the seemingly perfect couple opens up about how they’ve kept the romance alive despite their busy careers and growing family.

“We have some fun rules that we created,” Ciara says explaining that the duo makes it a point to never be away from each other for too long. “What is it, like 10 days that we don’t wanna push past, babe? Ten days when we travel?”

“When we first met it was 14 days,” Wilson answers, referring to their courtship in 2015 and wedding in 2016. “Then it was 10 days. And now it’s no more than seven or five. I don’t know, it may be really five days at this point.”

Russell Wilson and Ciara Wilson at the NFL Honors in February 2020 after the couple announced they were pregnant. (Photo: Getty Images)

“We laugh about it,” Ciara says, “because I’m like, ‘Babe, how many days?”

Aside from being what “relationship goals” are made of, the inseparable couple has also been a dream team when it comes to business, and have started fashion brands, fragrances, a charitable foundation, and LLCs together.

“We’re just grateful that we get to spend time together every day,” Wilson explains. “Every morning we wake up together it’s a blessing, and we get to smile from ear to ear and know that ‘You know what? Let’s go. Let’s go do this.’ ”

“I feel like, if I could look back in a crystal ball when I was a little girl,” Ciara chimes in, “and I looked at the idea of my family and what it would be for me, it’s exactly this.”

