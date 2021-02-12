Dave Chappelle thanks fans for boycotting ‘Chappelle’s Show’: ‘I got my name back’

The sketch series was removed from Netflix last fall per Chappelle's request

Loading the player...

After a few hiccups, it looks like Dave Chappelle‘s Comedy Central show, Chappelle’s Show, has officially returned to Netflix.

While Chappelle’s Show is beloved among fans, the comedian had asked his followers to stop watching the show on streaming services last year. Chappelle revealed in a Netflix special last year that he “never got paid” by Comedy Central’s owner, ViacomCBS. Per Chappelle’s request, Netflix removed the show from their streaming platform, and HBO Max soon followed.

Now, according to his latest Instagram post, Chappelle’s Show has finally returned to streaming today.

HOLLYWOOD, CA – MARCH 04: Comedian Dave Chappelle speaks onstage during the 90th Annual Academy Awards at the Dolby Theatre at Hollywood

Read More: Dave Chappelle, hip-hop dominate YouTube year-end top trending videos lists

In a video entitled, Redemption Song, Chappelle explains why the show is back to an audience, reportedly from one of his recent shows in Austin, TX.

Chappelle says, “I asked you to stop watching the show and thank God almighty for you, you did.” He goes on to explain, “You made that show worthless because without your eyes it’s nothing…and when you stopped watching it, they called me. And I got my name back and I got my license back and I got my show back and they paid me millions of dollars. Thank you very much.”

The clip ends with a full-circle moment for the comedian, with him saying, “after all these years, I can finally say to Comedy Central, ‘it’s been a pleasure doing business with you.’”

Read More: Netflix removes ‘Chappelle Show’ at Dave Chappelle’s request

From comedy specials to their business proceedings, Netflix and Chappelle seem to have established a strong working relationship. When breaking down why Chapelle’s Show was taken down in the first place, he explained last fall, “I like working for Netflix because when all those bad things happened to me, that company didn’t even exist. And when I found out they were streaming ‘Chappelle’s Show,’ I was furious. How could they not– how could they not know? So you know what I did? I called them and I told them that this makes me feel bad. And you want to know what they did? They agreed that they would take it off their platform just so I could feel better.”

You can watch Chappelle’s Show on Netflix US now.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

