‘Chappelle’s Show’ to be removed by HBO Max at Dave Chappelle’s request

Dave Chappelle is getting these streaming platforms in formation.

The comedian recently requested that HBO Max remove his show, “Chappelle’s Show” from their platform and they have accepted his request. The show is set to be removed by the end of the year, per Variety.

Chappelle has been very open about his experience on the famed sketch-comedy show that lasted three seasons. He says due to a contract he signed years ago, he is not paid when ViacomCBS licenses the show he starred in, wrote, and created.

“They (ViacomCBS) didn’t have to pay me because I signed the contract,” said Chappelle in a video about the situation. “But is that right? I found out that these people were streaming my work and they never had to ask me or they never have to tell me. Perfectly legal ‘cause I signed the contract. But is that right? I didn’t think so either.”

HBO rejected his initial pitch of the show years ago and it was picked up by Comedy Central.

“They said, literally, ‘What do we need you for?’ That’s what they told me as they kicked me out of the office, ‘What do we need you for?’” said Chappelle. “And here we are all these years later and they’re streaming the very show I was pitching to them. So I’m asking them, what do you need me for?”

Chief content officer of HBO and HBO Max, Casey Bloys opened up about the conversation he recently had with Chapelle at Variety’s Virtual FYCFest.

“We had a conversation with Dave. I won’t get into it, but it’s very clear that it’s a very unique and specific and emotional issue he’s got,” Bloys said to Daniel Holloway, Variety‘s executive editor of TV. “So at the end of the year, at the end of this year, December 31st, we’re going to honor his request and take the show down.”

Netflix also recently obliged Chappelle’s request to remove the show from its platform.

