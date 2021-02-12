Senate to award Capitol officer Eugene Goodman Congressional Gold Medal

New footage has emerged showing the heroic cop saving Sen. Mitt Romney during the riots last month.

The Capitol Police officer who led a crowd of insurrectionists away from the Senate floor during the deadly pro-Trump riot last month is set to receive the Congressional Gold Medal.

theGRIO previously reported, Officer Eugene Goodman was chased by a mob of pro-Trump rioters during the Jan. 6 Stop the Steal event. Video footage showed him baiting a single man in front of the angry group by pushing him in the chest. That man — Doug Jensen, who has since been arrested and charged in Iowa — and those behind him followed Goodman up another flight of stairs away from the unguarded door to the Senate chambers.

Moments earlier, former VP Mike Pence had been at its podium certifying the results of the 2020 presidential election. He was rushed out before the insurrectionists entered.

Meanwhile, new footage emerged during Trump’s second impeachment trial this week showing Officer Goodman saving Sen. Mitt Romney from walking into the path of the angry, violent mob, theGRIOreported.

JUST IN: Senate Majority Leader Schumer announces he'll ask the Senate to pass legislation to award Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman the Congressional Gold Medal.



Senators give Officer Goodman, who is in the Senate chamber, a standing ovation.

Goodman’s bravery during the Capitol chaos has now resulted in him being honored with the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress’ highest civilian honor.

Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer introduced legislation Friday to grant Officer Goodman the medal for his service during the attack on the Capitol.

“Here in this trial, we saw new video, powerful video showing calmness under pressure, his courage in the line of duty, his foresight in the midst of chaos, and his willingness to make himself a target of the mob’s rage so that others might reach safety,” Schumer said. “Officer Goodman, thank you.”

"Officer Goodman—thank you."



Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer leads round of applause in the Senate honoring Capitol Police Officer Eugene Goodman, who led rioters away from the Senate chamber on January 6. https://t.co/qFwSCc3VXU #impeachmenttrial pic.twitter.com/dx78oitNjm — ABC News (@ABC) February 12, 2021

Goodman was present in the chamber when Schumer introduced the legislation, and he received a standing ovation from the Senate floor — see Twitter videos above.

On Thursday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi noted her intention to introduce similar legislation. She called the Capitol Police officers who died from injuries sustained in the riots “martyrs for our democracy.”

Capitol Hill police officer Eugene Goodman (Credit: New York Times)

“That day, those men and women risked and gave their lives to save ours, becoming martyrs for our democracy,” Pelosi wrote in a Dear Colleague Letter issued on Thursday. “The outstanding heroism and patriotism of our heroes … demand our deepest appreciation.”

In her weekly press conference, per Politico, Pelosi vowed to put forth “a resolution introducing legislation to pay tribute to the Capitol Police and other law enforcement personnel who protected the Capitol by giving them a Congressional Gold Medal, the highest honor that Congress can bestow.”

At least 140 USCP and Metropolitan Police Department officers were injured during the Capitol riots, one officer died from his injuries, and two committed suicide in the days after the pro-Trump riots.

