KeKe Wyatt apologizes after downplaying Black oppression: ‘ I know better’

Wyatt insisted she was proud to be a Black woman

Loading the player...

Singer Keke Wyatt issued a tearful apology after her controversial remarks diminishing the Black community.

During an appearance on Fox Soul’s Cocktails with Queens, Wyatt became emotional as she expressed her regret for her comments.

(Credit: Getty Images)

“I just want to start out by saying that I am truly sorry for the way I spoke and what I said. I feel like it could have come off way better. At the end of the day, I am a Black woman. Period. I am proud to be a Black woman. Period,” she said.

Wyatt claimed being “attacked” made her respond in the manner she did.

“I felt attacked, but of course, everything isn’t always shown like it should be, but that’s okay. At the end of the day, I represented myself, my people, my culture, my God, my family in a horrible manner. I know better.”

Wyatt appeared on The Mahne Tea with four fellow guests including actor and former Love and Hip Hop: Hollywood reality star Milan Christopher in January. Christopher spoke about the experience of Black Americans in the country who “have been segregated, persecuted, hunted down, killed, stolen from and humiliated.”

The Neighborhood Talk shared the clip of Wyatt who appeared to be rolling her eyes during the discussion that turned heated.

“You have to understand. Black people aren’t the only people that have been oppressed, my n—–! Jewish people have been oppressed, okay? I can go on! I am biracial,” Wyatt told Milan.

In the comment section of The Shade Room, Milan criticized Wyatt’s apology and referred to her as a “Karan” in a lengthy response.

“You can save those crocodile tears for the Jews an the Mexicans who’s oppression you speak so highly about! You didn’t have an ounce of remorse to Black lives or interest in Black history when I was speaking to you about it. Something that should have touched at least ‘one half’ of your half-Black ‘bone marrow,’ Milan wrote.

He continued, “When I mentioned black people’s adversities you were rolling your eyes, smacking your lips, and telling me I’m too pro-black! Now you so sorry? You can save this charade for the weirdos who will continue to let you smack them in the face and then they hug you when you fake cry about it like every other typical ‘KARAN’ that you are! RESPECTFULLY.”

Read More: National Black Nurses Association offers mental health services to frontline workers

Her comments sparked criticism on social media for her comments, including media personality Rachel Lindsay who spoke with Van Lathan about her comments.

.@TheRachLindsay explains why she feels Keke Wyatt should be asked only gender-specific questions: https://t.co/BdFiMB4WAA pic.twitter.com/EjdSDZm1Sr — The Ringer (@ringer) February 6, 2021

Read More: ‘Insecure’ fans shocked to find out showrunner’s mother is Britney Spears conservatorship judge

In a 2009 interview with Essence, when asked if she identified as a Black woman, she replied, “I am a woman. I ain’t like Tiger Woods.”

She continued, “The truth is I’m 25 percent Black. I claim to be Black, Native American, and White. I’m all of it. If you ask me, ‘What are you?’ I’m going to say, ‘I’m a woman.’ I stand up for all women. I don’t care if you’re Black, White, Chinese, whatever. But I don’t know what my mama put on my birth certificate.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now! TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

