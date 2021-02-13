National Black Nurses Association offers mental health services to frontline workers

"It is essentially PPE for their mental and emotional health, which will help to impact their physical health," NBNA president said.

The National Black Nurses Association has launched a new RE:SET campaign that offers its members free counseling services and resources while they are serving on the frontline of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“To provide the best patient care, nurses must be able to reset and recharge from the daily pressures and renew their resilience and strength. Creating tools for renewal and increased resilience is especially important as nurses have a high prevalence of anxiety and depression,” the National Black Nurses Association said in a statement.

Launched in December, the campaign is focused on maintaining the mental health of many Black nurses who are navigating the emotional toll of the pandemic that has claimed more than 481,000 American lives.

Those factors, along with limited hospital capacities and daily positive cases have led many nurses to quit during the pandemic, according to NBC News.

“Unfortunately, there is a stigma in the Black community surrounding mental health. This, in addition to the lack of providers from diverse racial/ethnic backgrounds and culturally competent providers, contributes to only one-in-three African Americans receiving mental health treatment,” the organization said.

Nurses have borne the brunt of the COVID-19 epidemic and a national organization is now offering mental health help. (Adobe Stock)

Founded in 1971, NBNA represents 308,000 Black registered nurses, licensed vocational/practical nurses, and nursing students with the mission of serving as “the voice for Black nurses and diverse populations ensuring access to professional development, promoting educational opportunities and improving health.”

RE:SET will provide NBNA members and their families with easily accessible resources for mental wellness including:

RE:SET Support Line: Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, members who are in need of “in-the-moment support” can speak to licensed clinicians for no-cost, confidential guidance, and resources.

Available 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, members who are in need of “in-the-moment support” can speak to licensed clinicians for no-cost, confidential guidance, and resources. Free Confidential Counseling: RESET: provides up to five free sessions with experienced and licensed clinicians and removes the hassle of cost, access, and privacy issues of obtaining emotional support for members facing a situation that’s difficult to resolve.

RESET: provides up to five free sessions with experienced and licensed clinicians and removes the hassle of cost, access, and privacy issues of obtaining emotional support for members facing a situation that’s difficult to resolve. Text Coach: ‘Text Therapy’ that’s available to members via mobile phone or computer to address non-acute concerns. Licensed clinicians will be available to exchange text messages, voice notes, tip sheets, videos, and links to resources.

The campaign also provides inspiring podcasts and interactive and informative webinars covering mental health topics.

NBNA president Martha A. Dawson said it’s their mission to help protect Black nurses who are impacted by the pandemic.

“We know how difficult this year has been for nurses everywhere, especially Black nurses who are faced with both the pandemic and the current racial uprising. It is crucial that we protect our nurses’ physical and mental wellbeing during such an unprecedented time in our country,” Dawson said.

She continued, “With RE:SET we are able to provide them with the tools necessary to recover from the daily stresses of exhausting working conditions and challenges. It is essentially PPE for their mental and emotional health, which will help to impact their physical health.”

