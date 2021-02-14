Pharrell Williams did not commit perjury in ‘Blurred Lines’ lawsuit, judge rules

The estate of Marvin Gaye filed a motion against the producer in 2019

Loading the player...

Soon after enjoying the success of their 2013 single, Blurred Lines, Pharrell Williams and Robin Thicke were accused by Marvin Gaye’s family of infringing the copyright of the late singer’s hit, “Got to Give It Up.”

A jury agreed with the Gaye family and the judge ordered Williams and Thicke to pay them nearly $5 million.

Pharrell Williams attends Rihanna’s 5th Annual Diamond Ball at Cipriani Wall Street on September 12, 2019 in New York City. (Photo by Steven Ferdman/Getty Images)

But that wasn’t the end of the saga. In December 2019, Gaye’s family filed a motion in federal court accusing Williams of committing perjury during the case.

Read More: Marvin Gaye family alleges Pharrell Williams committed perjury with “Blurred Lines” lawsuit

The plaintiffs cited a GQ interview from November of that year in which Williams said he “reverse engineered” Gaye’s song. They argued that this contradicted his statement during a deposition that he “did not go in the studio with the intention of making anything feel like, or to sound like, Marvin Gaye.”

Bringing the long legal saga to an end, on Friday a California federal judge ruled that Williams’ statements did not show he committed perjury.

“The statements by Williams during the November 2019 Interview were cryptic and amenable to multiple interpretations,” U.S. District Court Judge John Kronstadt wrote. “For these reasons, the Gaye Parties have not shown by clear and compelling evidence that there are sufficiently material inconsistencies between Williams’ statements in the November 2019 Interview and his sworn testimony, to support a finding of perjury.”

Recording artists Pharrell Williams (L) and Robin Thicke perform onstage during the 56th annual GRAMMY Awards Pre-GRAMMY Gala and Salute to Industry Icons honoring Lucian Grainge at The Beverly Hilton on January 25, 2014 in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images)

Read More: Pharrell Williams launches Black Ambition initiative for Black and Latino entrepreneurs

According to People, Gaye’s family had been seeking about $3.5 million in attorney fees and costs, which Judge Kronstadt had denied them in the copyright suit. He did, however, award the family damages as well as half of all future royalties for Blurred Lines.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

