Vanessa Bryant shares sweet Valentine’s Day tribute to Kobe Bryant

Her message comes less than a month after the one-year anniversary of the death of Bryant and the pair's daughter.

Vanessa Bryant hit up Instagram on Valentine’s Day to share a sweet message to her late husband, late NBA great Kobe Bryant.

On Sunday, the 38-year-old mother of four posted an undated photo of herself wearing bunny ears standing next to Bryant, along with the caption: “Happy Valentine’s Day Boo-Boo. I love you for now, forever and for always.”

In this Feb 13, 2010 photo, Los Angeles Lakers star Kobe Bryant and his wife, Vanessa, enjoy themselves during the Taco Bell Skills Challenge, part of 2010 NBA All-Star Weekend in Dallas, Texas. (Photo by Jed Jacobsohn/Getty Images)

She added the hashtag #TiAmo.

The message comes less than a month after Vanessa Bryant commemorated the year since the Los Angeles Lakers legend, the couple’s daughter, Gianna, six other passengers and pilot Ara Zobayan died in a helicopter crash in southern California.

As theGRIO previously reported, on the day before the recent anniversary of losing her husband and child, Vanessa Bryant shared a beautiful note she received.

“Today I received this sweet letter from one of Gianna’s best friends, Aubrey,” she wrote in her Jan. 25 posting. “I love you Aubz (as my Gigi would call you). Thank you so much for beautifully sharing some of your memories of my Gigi with me and allowing me to share them here on my ig.”

“My Gigi is INCREDIBLE and I truly appreciate your thoughtful letter,” she continued. “She loves you so much. I miss my baby girl and Kob-Kob so much, too. ♥️I will never understand why/how this tragedy could’ve happened to such beautiful, kind and amazing human beings. It still doesn’t seem real. Kob, we did it right. Gigi, you still make mommy proud. I love you!”

Last year on Valentine’s Day, Vanessa Bryant shared a photo of her man kissing her on the cheek, along with the lyrics to the Lauryn Hill song, “Tell Him.”

“To my forever Valentine, I love you so much,” she wrote in the Instagram caption at the time. “Missing you so much on your favorite holiday. Te amo per sempre.”

For their 19th wedding anniversary last April, Vanessa Bryant shared a throwback photo on Instagram of her and Kobe cuddled up. “My king, my heart, my best friend. Happy 19th wedding anniversary baby,” she wrote. “I miss you so much. I wish you were here to hold me in your arms. I love you.”

The Bryants tied the knot on April 18, 2001. They went on to have four daughters: Natalia, 18, Bianka, 4, Capri, 19 months, and Gianna, who was 13 when she died.

