Boy, 12, fatally shoots intruder who broke into grandmother’s home

Authorities say the brave young boy fought back after watching intruders shoot a member of his family

North Carolina police say a 12-year-old boy fatally shot an intruder who forced his way into an apartment with an accomplice.

Monday, authorities confirmed that responding officers arrived at the home on South William Street at about 12:43 a.m, after receiving a report of a shooting. Goldsboro police responding learned from witnesses that two masked people forced their way into the apartment and demanded money before shooting one of the residents, Linda Ellis, 73.

A family member identified Ellis as the boy’s grandmother and in response to the attack the child shot back at the intruders, causing them to flee the premises.

A 12-year-old boy shoots and kills and intruder to defend his grandmother (Adobe Stock)

19-year-old Khalil Herring was later found at a nearby intersection suffering from a gunshot wound. Both Herring and Ellis were taken to a hospital. Although Ellis was hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries, Herring was pronounced dead.

“A 12-year-old juvenile occupant of the residence shot at the suspects with a firearm in self-defense, causing them to flee the area,” wrote officials in a statement.

The Goldsboro Police Department is not expected to file any charges against the minor given the circumstances.

Evidence found at the scene corroborates that Herring had an accomplice but the second suspect has not been identified or apprehended.

Chiquita Coley, Ellis’ great-niece, is still in disbelief about the ordeal that her family went through, recalling, “My phone was constantly ringing, and ringing and ringing. I just couldn’t believe she been shot because she’s a good person.”

“Why would somebody come into her house and do this? It’s got to stop,” asked Coley. “I don’t know what they’re thinking around here in Goldsboro, but it’s got to stop.”

