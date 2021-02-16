Michael Jordan to donate $10 million to North Carolina heathcare centers

His funding will build new medical clinics in the hometown from where Jordan launched his iconic career.

Loading the player...

Charlotte Hornets owner Michael Jordan is making a significant financial donation — $10 million — to support the opening of two new medical clinics in Wilmington, North Carolina, the hometown from where the NBA icon launched his own legendary basketball career.

“I am very proud to once again partner with Novant Health to expand the Family Clinic model to bring better access to critical medical services in my hometown,” said the retired Chicago Bulls star in a statement.

Michael Jordan, owner of the Charlotte Hornets, making a $10 million donation to support the opening of two new medical clinics in Wilmington, North Carolina, the NBA legend’s hometown. (Photo by Streeter Lecka/Getty Images)

“Everyone should have access to quality health care,” Jordan said, “no matter where they live, or whether or not they have insurance. Wilmington holds a special place in my heart, and it’s truly gratifying to be able to give back to the community that supported me throughout my life.”

Novant Health, a regional health care system, has previously opened two Michael Jordan Family Clinics in Charlotte, which offer comprehensive primary care, including behavioral health and social support services, to the area’s most vulnerable communities.

Read More: St. Louis agrees to $5 million settlement with Black officer beaten by police at protest

The two new clinics in Wilmington are slated to open in early 2022.

“This pandemic has exacerbated health equity gaps across our state, making our efforts to close them even more emergent,” said Carl Armato, president and chief executive officer of Novant Health. “We look forward to standing these clinics up as quickly as possible to ensure all members of the community have access to necessary medical care.”

Read More: Kordell Stewart defends sexuality, ‘true love’ marriage to Porsha Williams

The organization also noted the current Michael Jordan Family Clinics have been instrumental in providing support to patients during the coronavirus pandemic. They have been distributing the COVID-19 vaccines and plan to scale up as supply increases.

“We are so appreciative of Michael’s unwavering commitment to help us bring affordable care to our communities that need it most,” Armato said. “It’s not only an investment in us as a partner, but it’s an investment in each and every person that our clinics can reach.”

The new gift brings Jordan’s financial commitment to the North Carolina health care provider to $17 million.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

