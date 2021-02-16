Kordell Stewart defends sexuality, ‘true love’ marriage to Porsha Williams

Stewart has no regrets about being on 'Real Housewives,' telling Tamron Hall it was a sacrifice he made.

Former “Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member Kordell Stewart, who was previously married to Porsha Williams, appeared on “The Tamron Hall Show” Monday after rumors about his sexuality became a talking point on the popular reality series.

The former NFL player revisited a persistent rumor that he had been arrested after allegedly engaging in lewd acts with men in a public park. No record of any such arrest exists, and Stewart denied the claims.

Retired professional football player Kordell Stewart (above), a former cast member on “Real Housewives of Atlanta,” characterized his two-year marriage to Porsha Williams as “true love.” (Photo by Eugene Gologursky/Getty Images for Leigh Steinberg)

When asked if he had been concerned about the rumor resurfacing before joining the show, Stewart told Hall “that show is all about storyline, and you draw from whoever the castmates — or the characters, if you will — that are on the show, what they’ve been a part of, so there was a chance that, that [the rumor] may have seeped in.”

Stewart said the rumor never had an impact on his marriage to Williams, which last two years. He characterized the relationship as “true love.”

“We were married. That never was the impact at all. That was true love at the time,” Stewart contended. “But once you get on the show, and things are starting to be insinuated — from the conversation about a beard to me being controlling — it becomes a whirlwind of things, and then she has her world that she’s a part of, and things that she wanted to do for herself to the point where, going our separate ways” seemed inevitable.

He said he had no regrets about appearing on the show, making clear it was a sacrifice that he made for Williams.

“To be honest with you, if I had to do it again, I probably would not do it, but I’m not ashamed of doing it,” Stewart told Hall, “because I was really doing it for her ’cause it was her opportunity to be on this stage in which she’s on right now, and I’m happy for her.”

In a detailed essay for The Players Tribune earlier this month, Stewart expressed regret for the way he denied the homosexuality rumors. He noted he tried to turn it into a joke and said it was poorly received. He also says he is most proud of staying with the Pittsburgh Steelers and persisting despite the talk and what he claims was subsequent racist and homophobic taunting from fans and other players.

“Despite everything that happened, I didn’t let anybody steal my joy,” he penned in “You Know What I Heard About Kordell Stewart???”

“You can say whatever you want about Kordell Stewart, and I’ve heard it all, but one thing that you can never say about me,” he wrote, “is that I quit. I stayed, and I fought my way back, and I won for the city.”

