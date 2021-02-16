Netflix drops new trailer for ‘Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell’ documentary

The documentary is set to drop next month on the streamer

Netflix has dropped their first official trailer for their Notorious B.I.G. documentary, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell.

Executive produced by Sean “Diddy” Combs, Voletta Wallace (Biggie’s mother), Mark Pitts, Stanley Buchthal, and Emmett and Brendan Malloy, Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell is coming to Netflix to cover the life and rapid ascent of one of rap’s biggest legends, Christopher Wallace.

Netflix’s official synopsis reveals that Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell, “offers a fresh look at one of the greatest, most influential rappers of all time by those who knew him best. Made in collaboration with Biggie’s estate, I Got a Story To Tell is a rendering of a man whose rapid ascent and tragic end has been at the center of rap lore for more than twenty years.”

The documentary is directed by Emmett Malloy and will feature rare footage of the late rapper filmed by Damion “D-Roc” Butler, his best friend, and interviews with his friends and family. In the trailer, Diddy is heard detailing his friend’s fast-tracked career in the hip-hop world.

He reveals, “Biggie blew up overnight — we have no origins from what rap planet this guy came from.”

The description paired with the trailer explains, “Every legend has an origin story. Christopher Wallace, AKA The Notorious B.I.G., remains one of Hip-Hop’s icons, renowned for his distinctive flow and autobiographical lyrics. This documentary celebrates his life via rare behind-the-scenes footage and the testimonies of his closest friends and family.”

Biggie: I Got a Story to Tell will be released on Netflix on March 1, almost 24 years after his tragic passing on March 9, 1997.

