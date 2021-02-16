Trump calls McConnell a ‘dour, sullen’ political hack in scathing statement

'He is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country.'

Former President Donald Trump has maintained a low profile since leaving Washington DC last month but on Tuesday he made time to declare war on Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell.

“Mitch is a dour, sullen, and unsmiling political hack, and if Republican Senators are going to stay with him, they will not win again,” Trump said in the statement, per CNN. “He will never do what needs to be done, or what is right for our Country. Where necessary and appropriate, I will back primary rivals who espouse Making America Great Again and our policy of America First. We want brilliant, strong, thoughtful, and compassionate leadership.”

Trump’s comments come days after the Kentucky Republican voted to acquit the former reality TV star in his second impeachment trial. An earlier report on theGRIO noted that McConnell argued that acquitting Trump fell outside the Senate’s jurisdiction.

“There’s no question, none, that President Trump is practically and morally responsible for provoking the events of the day. No question about it. The people that stormed this building believed they were acting on the wishes and instructions of their president,” McConnell said.

“And having that belief was a foreseeable consequence of the growing crescendo of false statements, conspiracy theories and reckless hyperbole, which the defeated president kept shouting into the largest megaphone on the Earth,” McConnell added.

McConnell, long accused of being a Trump-enabler, said the mob breached the Capitol because it was fed “wild falsehoods” by Trump, who was “angry he had lost an election.”

Meanwhile, Trump believes “McConnell’s dedication to business as usual, status quo policies, together with his lack of political insight, wisdom, skill, and personality, has rapidly driven him from Majority Leader to Minority Leader, and it will only get worse.”

In his statement on Tuesday, Trump also criticized McConnell’s handling of the alleged election fraud in swing states such as Georgia.

“McConnell did nothing, and will never do what needs to be done in order to secure a fair and just electoral system into the future. He doesn’t have what it takes, never did, and never will,” said Trump.

“He is destroying the Republican side of the Senate, and in so doing, seriously hurting our Country,” Trump continued. “This is a big moment for our country, and we cannot let it pass by using third rate ‘leaders’ to dictate our future!”

Trump believes McConnell is to blame for the GOP losing control of the Senate. He also accused McConnell of having zero “credibility on China because of his family’s substantial Chinese business holdings.”

