McConnell: Taylor Greene’s use of conspiracy theories a ‘cancer’ to GOP

The Senate Minority Leader disregarded the beliefs allegedly held by the Republican lawmaker as 'loony lies and conspiracy theories'

Although he did not call her out by name, Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell assumingly rejected the opinions and comments of freshman lawmaker Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene.

The Hill reported McConnell issued a rare yet impactful statement calling out her allegiance to conspiracy theories and violent rhetoric. The Kentucky senator claimed her “loony lies and conspiracy theories” are a “cancer for the Republican Party.”

“Somebody who’s suggested that perhaps no airplane hit the Pentagon on 9/11, that horrifying school shootings were pre-staged, and that the Clintons crashed JFK Jr.’s airplane is not living in reality,” McConnell said in the statement. “This has nothing to do with the challenges facing American families or the robust debates on substance that can strengthen our party.”

theGrio reported Taylor Greene removed posts from her Facebook page that echoed the views mentioned above.

According to the report, several posts made on her Facebook page from 2018 through 2019 were deleted from the account, not by the company. Most notably, a comment made from her Facebook account that claimed the deadly mass shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, FL, was a “false flag.” Survivors of the shooting have called for her removal.

Taylor Greene responded to the allegation she cleared her social media accounts as fake news and claimed multiple people had access to her log-in information.

“Over the years, I’ve had teams of people manage my pages. Many posts have been liked. Many posts have been shared. Some did not represent my views,” a statement issued by Taylor Greene reads. “They are taking old Facebook posts from random users to try to cancel me and silence my voice.”

According to The Hill, Taylor Greene responded to McConnell’s criticism on social media. The proud supporter of the twice-impeached former President Donald Trump used her Twitter account to send the message of what she believes to be the actual “cancer” to her political party.

“The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully,” she wrote. “This is why we are losing our country.”

The real cancer for the Republican Party is weak Republicans who only know how to lose gracefully.



This is why we are losing our country. February 2, 2021

Democrats hope to conduct a floor vote to remove her from the Education and Labor Committee and the Budget Committee if House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.) does not remove her first. Some of her party members agree that Taylor Greene should be removed from political power.

“Of course she should be removed. While we can’t prevent her from calling herself a Republican, we can take a stand, and need to,” moderate GOP Rep. Adam Kinzinger (Ill) said to The Hill.

Not all GOP members agree with the stance that she should be ousted from office. According to The Hill, one senior GOP lawmaker asserted the newly-elected Georgia representative get more time.

“It remains to be seen how big of an issue she is long-term. She’s had a noisy entrance, but it’s unclear what she will be viewed as and whether she will even be known in the public psyche in November 2022. She’s had a tough transition to Congress. I’m not sure we need to go to the wall on this right now,” the unnamed person remarked to The Hill.

They continued, “To quote Dean Wormer, we may have to put her on Double Secret Probation. … She’s been a member for 30 days. It’s still a little early, and I don’t blame Kevin for not clamping down on somebody at this point. I don’t think you need to strip someone of their committees this early,”

