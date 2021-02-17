Boosie defends Lori Harvey comments: ‘You want your daughter to f*ck seven, eight’ men

The rapper took to social media to double down on his comments from earlier this week

Earlier this week, Boosie Badazz spoke on Lori Harvey and Michael B. Jordan’s newfound romance and had a few choice words on the relationship. Now, the rapper is explicitly doubling down on his Lori Harvey comments.

In an interview with VladTV, Boosie spoke on Harvey’s past relationships and the number of men she has been with before Jordan. He said, “I think we need to stop giving the woman the power with situations like this. Girls keep saying it’s ‘goals.’ We gotta start giving the bachelors, the men, who running through women like this, the credit.”

He then went on to say, “Last time I went to Diddy house, him and Bu was together, they dawgs! We gotta start giving them the credit instead of Lori.”

He even seemingly referred to Jordan as a “simp,” saying, “People act like they fallin’, but nobody’s stuck. You only gonna stuck cause once you been ran through like that, you’re only gonna catch a simp, you ain’t gonna catch no street.”

His comments immediately drew backlash online, with many calling out the rapper’s hypocrisy. One person tweeted, “Boosie got 6 baby mothers talkin bout Lori Harvey aint wife material.”

Now, Boosie is doubling down on his comments in the interview.

In a video online, the rapper defended himself, saying that Lori Harvey fans are “on his a–.” He starts by saying, “What I want to hate on Lori for? I’m just saying that ya’ll f—ed up saying that’s goals. If you saying that’s goals, that means you want your daughter to f— seven, eight n—gas.”

He goes on to say that she is “passed around,” claiming that people “salute” that behavior.

Harvey and Jordan made their relationship official on Instagram last month, and have been sharing plenty of content of the two of them ever since.

