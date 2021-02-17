Kelly Rowland recalls labor with newborn son Noah: ‘We were blown away’

Rowland had her second child last month

Kelly Rowland just welcomed her newborn son Noah last month, and in a recent interview, the singer recalls when she went into labor, saying, “We were blown away.”

From celebrating her recent birthday, new music, and now a new baby, Rowland’s new year has certainly been busy. In a recent interview with Extra, Rowland revealed she went into labor unexpectedly.

Kelly Rowland speaks onstage during Beautycon Festival Los Angeles 2019. (Photo by John Sciulli/Getty Images for Beautycon)

Rowland says she was taking care of her son Titan when her water broke, saying, “Titan is in the process of going from our bed to his bed, so he called, ‘Mommy, Mommy,’ and I go there in the middle of the night, and next thing I know I was like, ‘You need to go get your dad.’”

She goes on to explain the special significance of her new son’s birthday. She revealed, “He came on the 21st, which I thought was so weird, because it was the 21st day in the 21st year in the 21st century…we were blown away, me and his dad were so blown away by that.”

Her older son, Titan, has already formed a strong bond with his baby brother, Rowland revealed. She told Extra, “No one’s more excited about Noah than Titan…If Noah cries, if Noah whimpers, if Noah does anything, Titan’s like, ‘Noah, Noah.’ He’s such a great big brother.”

Rowland announced the birth of her second son on Instagram last month. The singer shared a picture of Titan playing with his baby brother, with a caption that reads, “On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon Greeted us! We are truly grateful.”

Check out Rowland’s latest music video for her song “Black Magic”, which features her sons, below:

