R&B star Kelly Rowland announces birth of second son

Noah Jon Weatherspoon was born Jan. 21, Rowland's second child with husband Tim Weatherspoon

Singer Kelly Rowland has made the formal announcement that she has given birth to her second child.

The two-time Grammy-winning artist posted to her Twitter page Saturday that her son was born nine days prior on Jan 21.

“On the 21st day, of the 21st year or the 21st century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us,” The “Coffee” singer wrote. “We are truly grateful.”

Kelly Rowland attends the premiere of Sony Pictures’ “Jumanji: The Next Level” on December 09, 2019 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Axelle/Bauer-Griffin/FilmMagic)

Rowland stated that Noah arrived that day about a quarter past 8 p.m. and that the child measured 19 inches and weighed over 7 pounds at birth.

Noah is the second child for Rowland and Tim Weatherspoon, her husband and manager. Their first child, Titan, was born in 2014. Rowland’s post featured a touching photograph of Titan smiling as he looks at his new little brother.

On the 21st day, of the 21st year, of the 21st Century, Noah Jon Weatherspoon greeted us!

We are truly grateful! ❤️❤️❤️❤️

1•21•21

8:13pm

7lbs. 8oz 19in pic.twitter.com/8BYDVfEgT0 — KELENDRIA ROWLAND (@KELLYROWLAND) January 30, 2021

Rowland, who turns 40 in February, first disclosed that she was expecting her new child during an interview with Woman’s Health Magazine, in which she revealed her baby bump to the world. She explained that she and Weatherspoon had been having conversations about having another baby when the coronavirus pandemic hit the country.

“We had been talking about it loosely, and then COVID happened, and we were just like, ‘Let’s see what happens,’” Rowland said. She and Weatherspoon wound up getting pregnant swiftly after the lockdowns happened.

Rowland expressed concerns about getting pregnant as her fans were awaiting a new project from her. Last April, she had dropped the video for a sexy new single, “Coffee.”

“I was thinking, ‘Oh my god, my fans are gonna be so disappointed.…They wanted an album first, but they got a baby,'” Rowland told Woman’s Health. “And I was like, ‘I have to figure this out so they get both.’”

Last November, she released her latest single, “Hitman.” Her most recent album, Talk a Good Game, was released in 2013 and peaked at number four on the Billboard 200.

Outside of the growing family and dropping new music, Rowland has kept busy.

She posted several TikTok videos of herself dancing and exercising during her pregnancy with Noah. She also appeared in former Destiny’s Child groupmate Beyoncé‘s Disney+ film, Black Is King, last July.

