Keke Palmer to star in Jordan Peele’s upcoming secret project

The film's yet untitled, and no plot's been revealed, but Daniel Kaluuya may reportedly co-star alongside Palmer.

Actress Keke Palmer is set to star in the next film from Academy Award-winning writer and director Jordan Peele.

The film is yet untitled, and no plot points have been revealed. However, Deadline is reporting that Daniel Kaluuya is also in negotiations to co-star alongside Palmer. If confirmed, the new movie will be a reunion for Peele and Kaluuya, who struck gold with the 2017 hit, Get Out.

Keke Palmer (above) is set to star in the next film from Academy Award-winning writer and director Jordan Peele, reportedly opposite Daniel Kaluuya. (Photo Illustration by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

Deadline says Peele had been meeting with talent for the new picture since last fall before considering Palmer. The two had history: She previously appeared on his former Comedy Central show, “Key & Peele.”

The film is slated to be released on July 22, 2022 from Universal Pictures, where Peele has a five-year deal through his Monkeypaw Productions.

The report notes that he was quick to offer Palmer the role, which will be her biggest part to date. She just wrapped filming on a film called Alice, directed by Krystin Ver Linden, in which she’s starring opposite Common. She is also lending her voice to two animated series, including “Big Mouth” on Netflix.

Peele is fresh off the success of Lovecraft Country on HBO, which was named one of the American Film Institute’s Top 10 of the Year and received several Golden Globe nominations. Monkeypaw Productions produced the series, as well as the highly-anticipated Nia DaCosta film Candyman, a remake of the ’90s classic horror flick.

Palmer made her acting debut in Barbershop 2: Back in Business in 2004. She then went on to star in the critically-acclaimed feature, Akeelah and the Bee, a standout performance that won her a Chicago Film Critics Association Award and a Young Artist Award.

Also a singer, Palmer released her debut album, So Uncool, in 2007 and has released several mixtapes since. In 2019, she was nominated for a Daytime Emmy for her work on the now-defunct ABC talk show, “Strahan, Sara and Keke.”

