Simon & Schuster, McBride Sisters launch Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club

Members will receive titles ahead of the commercial release

Loading the player...

McBride Sisters Collection, Inc., the largest Black-owned wine business in the country, has joined forces with global publisher Simon & Schuster to launch the first-ever Black Girl Magic Wine and Book Club.

According to the press release, this new club will invite book lovers and wine enthusiasts to enjoy two bottles of the brand’s most popular wines – Black Girl Magic Riesling and Merlot – while poring over one of Simon & Schuster’s most anticipated titles, such as the inaugural selection, “The Final Revival of Opal & Nev” by Dawnie Walton.

Read More: Simon & Schuster cancels Sen. Hawley’s book for his role in Capitol siege

Book Club members will receive the title ahead of its commercial release and will also be invited to an exclusive chat with the author and the founders of McBride Sisters Collection, Robin McBride and Andréa McBride John, in April to discuss their thoughts on the novel.

The Final Revival of Opal & Nev is a fictional oral history about a rock duo – unapologetically Black, avant-garde singer Opal and quirky British songwriter Nev – who shot to fame in 1970s New York, and the secret that lies at the peak of their stardom. The book has been hailed as “utterly fresh” by Oprah.com and “as musical and revolutionary in tone and structure as it is in content” by New York Times bestselling author Jason Reynolds.

For $89, participants in the inaugural Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club will receive:

One bottle of McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic Rieslin

One bottle of McBride Sisters Collection Black Girl Magic Merlot

An advance hardcover first edition of The Final Revival of Opal & Nev

Complimentary ground shipping

Read More: Social media star Tabitha Brown pens inspirational book ‘Feeding the Soul’

Sienna Farris, Vice President of Multicultural Marketing at Simon & Schuster, said, “We are excited to partner with McBride Sisters to employ new ways to find readers for our books. The Black Girl Magic Wine & Book Club is a fantastic opportunity to support Black-owned businesses and Black voices simultaneously.” Robin McBride, Founder and President of McBride Sisters Collection, adds, “We are always looking for new ways to elevate the wine experience for our customers. And curling up with a great book and a delicious glass of wine sounds like the perfect way to spend a Saturday.”

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s podcast “Dear Culture”? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire, and Roku. Download theGrio today!

Loading the player...

Share

