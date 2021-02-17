Regina King to produce, star as Shirley Chisholm in biopic

The film will follow Chisholm’s presidential campaign of 1972

Regina King is getting everything she deserves.

The actress has signed on to not only portray the first Black Congresswoman, Shirley Chisholm, but she is also set to produce the film. Production for Shirley, to be directed by John Ridley, is set to begin later this year, per Variety.

“Shirley Chisholm’s life as a politician and her groundbreaking career in Washington is a critical part of American history that is far too often overlooked,” said CEO David Linde of Participant, which will produce the film.

Shirley Chisholm in 1972 (Photo: Thomas J. O Halloran, Public Domain)

“We are thrilled to partner with John, Regina, Reina and a tremendously talented creative team to share the story of this remarkable woman with audiences everywhere.”

The film will follow Chisholm’s presidential campaign of 1972 and is described as “an intimate, behind-the-scenes portrait of one of the most ground-breaking political leaders of our time.”

The Golden Globe, Oscar, and four-time Emmy-winner hopes the story will inspire generations.

“Shirley Chisholm’s fearless determination has been an inspiration to so many of us, and with this film, we hope to inspire many generations to come,” said King, per a statement. “To collaborate once again with my friend and mentor, John Ridley, and the team at Participant, makes this decade-long journey even sweeter.”

Regina King attends the 92nd Annual Academy Awards at Hollywood and Highland on February 09, 2020 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images)

Ridley, a 2014 Oscar winner for Best Adapted Screenplay for 12 Years A Slave, will write and direct the picture.

“Regina’s passion for bringing a complete and very human portrait of Shirley to life has been evident since literally the day we first met. I’m very thankful to both Regina and Reina trusting me to partner in telling the story of this truly remarkable individual,” said Ridley.

The film will be produced under King’s Royal Ties Productions along with her sister, Reina King.

Chisholm’s estate is onboard with the production through an exclusive agreement with the filmmakers, per Variety.

