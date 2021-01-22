Regina King to host ‘Saturday Night Live’ on February 13

She will be joined by musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff

Regina King will make her Saturday Night Live hosting debut on February 13.

The Oscar, Golden Globe and Emmy Award-winning actress joins John Krasinski and Dan Levy as the first three hosts of the year.

King, whose feature film directorial debut One Night in Miami launched this month, will be joined by musical guest Nathaniel Rateliff. Krasinski will also host SNL for the first time on Jan. 30, with rapper Machine Gun Kelly as musical guest. Levy makes his hosting debut on Feb. 6, with acclaimed singer-songwriter Phoebe Bridgers as musical guest.

According to the press release, SNL will continue its run of consecutive shows on Feb. 20 and Feb. 27 with guests to be announced.

Live from New York…. pic.twitter.com/FjtzxIjKP0 — Nathaniel Rateliff (@NRateliff) January 22, 2021

Meanwhile, King released her directorial debut on her 50th birthday, which she shares with Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. One Night in Miami stars Aldis Hodge as Jim Brown, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Malcolm X, Leslie Odom, Jr. as Sam Cooke and Eli Goree as Muhammad Ali.

theGrio caught up with King to discuss the film based on the play by Kemp Powers, and she weighed in on how working on a film that tackles issues of racial injustice, religion, and social responsibility affected her own understanding of what the resistance should look like.

“We all struggle. I don’t know if, internal struggle, is the right word but we find ourselves having these conversations and figuring out what our social responsibility is,” she said.

“The thing about it is, there’s this beautiful dynamic that’s for debate that’s going on in the film and you leave the film while understanding that they both exist, that that they are both necessary in order to really affect true change,” she continued.

