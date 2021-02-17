Steve Bannon thought Trump had early-stage dementia, producer says
Bannon was described as being a big gossiper who was the source of information for the media in Washington
TV producer Ira Rosen claims Steve Bannon has a theory about Donald Trump’s behavior.
Rosen recently visited the Skullduggery podcast to discuss his book titled, Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes. The former CBS News 60 Minutes producer revealed information about former President Trump and former White House strategist Bannon’s relationship via, The Guardian.
Rosen told the podcast he would often act and “became kind of a therapist” for the former strategist. He said he would be “loitering in the chief of staff’s office, drinking Diet Cokes … and he[Bannon] would kind of download to me on stories.”
But Rosen told the hosts of the podcast Daniel Klaidman and Michael Isikoff the point of the book is “not a dish on this person or that person.”
But he did say, “Steve is a big talker, a big gossiper, he became a source for a lot of media people in Washington.”
In the book, Rosen alleged Bannon “believed Trump was suffering from early-stage dementia and that there was a real possibility he would be removed from office by the 25th amendment, where the cabinet could vote that the president was no longer mentally capable of carrying out his duties.”
He claimed Bannon texted him:
“You need to do the 25th amendment piece. By the way brother I never steer you wrong.”
Ticking Clock: Behind the Scenes at 60 Minutes was published on Feb. 16 and offers an inside look into the iconic news show, 60 Minutes. Rosen began working for the show in 1980 and said when he walked through the door, he knew he was entering TV history.
Rosen said he cultivated his relationship with Bannon when trying to get him as a guest on the show.
He said Bannon accused him of trying to “f**k him over.”
‘Steve, I’m not gonna f**k you,” he claimed. “‘All right that’s all I needed to hear, we’re good.’ And that was it. That was our conversation.”
He added that he and Bannon communicated also via text but some of the material was “off the record.”
