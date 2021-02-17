Florida trans woman killed in ‘vicious and violent attack’

Alexus Jordan was found dead Feb. 4 in her northeast Miami-Dade condo. Police are on the hunt for her killer.

A 45-year-old trans woman was found dead on Feb. 4 in her northeast Miami-Dade condo, and police are now on the hunt for her killer.

Calling the murder of Alexus Braxton a “violent and vicious” attack, Miami-Dade Police Detective Juan Segovia said, “The family was left with no closure, and they’re suffering tremendously because of the death and the manner in which our victim was murdered.”

Alexus Jordan, a 45-year-old trans woman, was found dead on Feb. 4 in her northeast Miami-Dade home. Police are now on the hunt for her killer. (NBC 6)

Braxton’s family grew worried after not hearing from her, and they called the police to do a wellness check at her Carmel at the California Condominiums. The responding officer made the gruesome discovery.

“Lord have mercy, I never, ever thought it would happen,” said Braxton’s mother, Joenita, told NBC 6 of South Florida.

“Whoever did this, you need to come forward,” Braxton’s sister, Neki, said. “You hurting our family. You hurting everyone around us, and we want to know, why, why, why would you do it? What would the reason be for you to do such a crime and do such an act on a beautiful person?”

The Human Rights Campaign which tracks violence against transgender people, is reporting that Braxton’s death is the sixth murder of a trans person in 2021, the first of the year in Miami-Dade.

According to the HRC, 2020 was the most fatally violent year on record for trans people, even amid the deadly coronavirus pandemic. The majority of those 44 victims were Black trans women.

A Black trans woman known as Fifty Bandz was murdered in Baton Rouge, Louisiana at the end of January. The 21-year-old was allegedly killed by a man she had been in a relationship with for over a year.

The HRC reports that approximately seven in 10 transgender and gender non-conforming people are killed by an acquaintance, friend, family member or intimate partner.

Police in the Braxton case are looking for a man who may have been captured on security footage outside her home. Tips leading to an arrest are eligible for an award of up to $5,000. Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

