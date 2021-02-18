Ballerina gets emotional over pointe shoes that match skin tone in viral video

In the video, Kira Robinson gushes with excitement upon her shoes' unboxing. She calls them 'stunning.'

Loading the player...

Eighteen-year-old ballerina Kira Robinson has gone viral after sharing her excitement upon the delivery of a new pair of pointe shoes that match her African American skin tone.

The freshman ballet major at the University of Oklahoma told “Good Morning America” that she “received a lot of comments on my TikTok about how representation is super necessary in the dance world and how a lot of people don’t have that or see that often.”

A video of Kira Robinson sharing her excitement upon the delivery of a new pair of pointe shoes that match her African American skin tone has gone viral. (TikTok)

The TikTok video shows Robinson smiling with excitement upon her shoes’ unboxing, calling them “stunning.” It has been viewed nearly half a million times.

“I can’t tell you how revolutionary this is,” she gushes.

The ballet shoes, created by a company called Suffolk, are among the first of their kind. Traditional pointe shoes are pale pink. Robinson said she had to use a technique called “pancaking” to make her pink shoes match her skin tone. The process calls for covering the shoes in foundation makeup.

Her reaction is ❤️ Pure joy and emotional. 18yo Kira Robinson is a freshman ballet major at the Univ of Oklahoma— her reaction to pointe shoes matching her skin tone has gone viral. 🩰🎥 @kiraelon Kira, they are beautiful on you! #Ballerina pic.twitter.com/woLeHKA6Io February 16, 2021

“I was ecstatic when I realized Suffolk was releasing new shoes,” Robinson said. “I’ve been wearing pink ones ever since I was a young girl, but when I heard they were creating brown ones, I couldn’t believe it. I knew I had to grab a pair.”

Suffolk isn’t the only dance company making its items more inclusive. Capezio, the long-standing dance apparel brand, recently expanded their product line to shoes and tights in darker shades.

Robinson credits the Black Lives Matter movement for the increasing diversity and inclusion efforts in the dance community.

Read More: Jeezy pays tribute to his mother following her death

“A lot of people were fed up with companies’ lack of effort in diversifying their brand, and it has taken a long time to see that change,” she said on “GMA.” “Many have signed and sent petitions to ballet brands to create more colors in their products, and Suffolk was one that heard our plea and started making those changes.”

The director of the company, Keri Suffolk, said: “For generations, the demand was almost exclusively for pink satin pointe shoes as class dress codes dictated a black leotard, pink tights and pink pointe shoes.”

Read More: Naomi Osaka claims victory against Serena Williams in Australian Open

“Professional dancers have been able to pancake their shoes for quite a while, but for a performance, even professionals must wear what the artistic director or choreographer has determined to be the look they want for the piece,” said Suffolk. “Social change in several forms has challenged many to ask why dress codes and costuming choices are limited to pink shoes only.”

She said she hopes her company’s product offerings are “just the beginning” and that she hopes ballet’s next generation of dancers will never know how it feels to not have representation in their shoes and apparel.

Have you subscribed to theGrio’s “Dear Culture” podcast? Download our newest episodes now!

TheGrio is now on Apple TV, Amazon Fire and Roku. Download theGrio.com today!

Loading the player...

Share

