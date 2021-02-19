Beyonce teams up with Adidas to provide relief for Texans amid storm

Grants of up to $1,000 are available to Texas residents affected by the unprecedented icy weather.

BeyGOOD, Beyonce’s philanthropic company; Adidas, the company with which the superstar-singer just released her ICYPark line, and the Houston organization Bread of Life have come together to give grants to people who have been affected by the recent storms in Texas.

Texas found itself to be unprepared for the effects of the winter storm that hit the state. Due to changes in its energy systems and the unexpected weather, millions of Texans were left without power and water this week.

Beyoncé attends last January’s Pre-GRAMMY Gala and GRAMMY Salute to Industry Icons Honoring Sean “Diddy” Combs in Beverly Hills. (Photo by Allen Berezovsky/Getty Images)

“Visit @BreadoflifeH for more information on assistance,” urged BeyGOOD on its Twitter page. “We send our prayers to those impacted by the winter storm.”

“Bread of Life, Inc. has been on the frontlines of natural disasters, as well as life disasters such as homelessness, healthcare, addiction recovery, job loss, food insecurity and support for returning citizens,” read a statement on Bread of Life’s website. “Bread of Life, Inc. is more than just a nonprofit organization, we are a galvanized community of neighbors, organizations, congregations and corporations ready to respond to any disaster.”

Grants for up to $1,000 are available.

Although power and water had been restored to many Texas households by Friday morning, thousands are still waiting for relief, and many have been warned that the water is not safe to consume. Many residents are also working to repair the damage to their homes caused by the recent storm.

Texas Governor Greg Abbott warned residents to brace themselves for the coming weekend. “We are not yet out of this, but we’re closer to this challenge being behind us,” said Abbott, according to The New York Times. “We will not stop until normalcy is restored to your lives.”

BeyGOOD has been working overtime this year to help citizens around the country. As theGrio previously reported, the foundation gave $5,000 grants to people facing eviction and foreclosure, and last spring, it donated a lump sum of $6 million to help fund mental health services for people struggling during the pandemic.

