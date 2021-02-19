Texts reveal Ted Cruz, wife wanted to flee ‘freezing’ home amid Texas crisis

Heidi Cruz sent texts to friends asking them to join their family for a getaway at the Ritz-Carlton.

After yesterday’s viral images showed Ted Cruz leaving Texas to fly to Cancun with his family, more information has emerged showing he truly was fleeing due to the record low temperatures and electricity issues.

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Cruz’s wife, Heidi, sent texts to friends and neighbors saying that their house was “FREEZING,” and she suggested going on vacation.

She asked them if they wanted to accompany her family on the trip to Mexico for a stay at the Ritz-Carlton, which, she noted, has good security, according to text messages acquired by The Times.

The text messages from Heidi Cruz don't seem to match up with the explanation Ted Cruz gave in his earlier statement. — Kyle Griffin (@kylegriffin1) February 18, 2021

This revelation comes after Cruz called the vacation to a luxury resort a last-minute trip, according to USA Today. The Republican senator said it was “obviously a mistake,” while claiming he only went to escort his daughters and make them happy.

Cruz released a lengthy explanation about the events and said he is working diligently to fix the situation in Texas.

“With schools cancelled for the week, our girls asked to take a trip with friends. Wanting to be a good dad, I flew down with them last night and am flying back this afternoon. My staff and I are in constant communication with state and local leaders to get to the bottom of what happened in Texas,” Cruz wrote in his statement.

"It was obviously a mistake. In hindsight, I wouldn't have done it. I was trying to be a Dad," Sen. Ted Cruz says after receiving criticism for flying to Mexico with his family during a major winter storm in Texas. pic.twitter.com/y8x22DxTgA — Daily Caller (@DailyCaller) February 19, 2021

His statement did not go over well on social media, with many users declaring Cruz did not take enough responsibility. They also said it was inappropriate for him to put any of the blame on his daughters.

As theGrio previously reported, Texas is under a state of emergency after unprecedented recent winter storms that affected its electricity and water supply. Issues are being resolved far too slowly for the hundreds of thousands in the Lone Star State still stuck in freezing temperatures with no water.

According to Newsweek, Bill Magness, president and CEO of the Electric Reliability Council of Texas, said Texans could have lost electricity for months if they didn’t begin instituting rolling blackouts across the state.

Reports are its rates are rising.

So, in response to the energy overload and rolling blackouts, ERCOT is raising energy prices for Texas. Because reasons.



Meanwhile I sit here, unable to log in to work because every 30-45 minutes, I lose power for almost an hour and don’t want my work equipment damaged. Sigh — Chels (@cdanthonyy) February 16, 2021

“It needed to be addressed immediately,” said Magness. “It was seconds and minutes [from possible failure] given the amount of generation that was coming off the system.”

