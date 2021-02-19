Megan Thee Stallion covers March issue of Harper’s Bazaar

'I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap … they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs.'

After an incredibly busy 2020, Megan Thee Stallion is already killing it in the new year.

In a cover feature entitled “The Importance of Being Megan Thee Stallion,” the 26-year-old rapper opens up to Harper’s Bazaar about her career thus far, finishing college, the success of her debut album, and what she is excited for next.

MORRISON, COLORADO – SEPTEMBER 02: Megan Thee Stallion performs onstage during Day 2 of “Red Rocks Unpaused” 3-Day Music Festival presented by Visible at Red Rocks Amphitheatre on September 02, 2020 in Morrison, Colorado. (Photo by Rich Fury/Getty Images for Visible)

The rapper reveals in the story how the 2020 pandemic affected her in more ways than one. For starters, when she’s not rocking the stage, Megan is busy hitting the books as she works towards her degree in health administration. She’s looking forward to finishing up her final semester at Texas Southern.

“I cannot wait. I’m going to have the biggest graduation party,” Megan shared. “But when all of this happened, I’m like, Wow, so nobody is going to see me walk across the stage?”

“When everything first started, I was super nervous because I’m not an introvert…I’m a person that likes to be around people, interact,” Megan said. However, all of that pent-up energy certainly helped when it came to making new music. She details the process of making her debut album, Good News, and how “the pen never stopped” when recording it in her living room.

She explains in the interview, “I feel like I was tested, and I’ve passed…I’m not a perfectionist,” she claims. “But I like what I like how I like it.”

Later in the interview, Megan speaks on the many icons who paved the way for her and served as influences. “Slim Thug, Bun B, Paul Wall, Z-Ro, the S.U.C. … BeatKing,” she lists off. She clarifies that she knows her legacy will be just as great and reveals, “I feel like when it’s all said and done, when people want to talk about female rap … they are definitely going to have to put my name up there with the OGs.”

The rapper also opens up about the struggles of being in the public eye, and spoke to how she navigates her new life.

She explains, “Even though I’m not working a traditional job, I still treat it like: ‘This is work. I need to work hard for this. I want to be here. I want to do this. I want to be Megan Thee Stallion…I feel like I know what comes with my job. If I took everything personal, then I would probably be somewhere curled up in the corner.”

You can read her full interview with Harper’s Bazaar here.

