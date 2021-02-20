Amber Ruffin’s Peacock show to air on NBC
NBC’s streaming-service Peacock has greenlit a handful of late-night series and plans to bring comedian Amber Ruffin’s series to late-night television.
The Amber Ruffin Show, a comedy-talk series that’s currently available on the streaming series on Fridays, will now get a limited run on Saturday mornings on NBC, according to Variety.
The episodes, which will debut on Friday, February 26, and Friday, March 5, will air on the network at 1:30 a.m. following A Little Late with Lilly Singh.
Ruffin, a former comedian who previously worked on the writing staff of Late Night with Seth Myers in 2014, continues to build her platform on the network which has ordered an extended the run of her talk show with 10 additional episodes.
Seth Myers and executive producer Mike Shoemaker serve as producers on the series.
Supporters took to Twitter to share their congratulations to Ruffin. Meyers recently penned a tribute to her on ‘Time’s 100 Next’ where he wrote, “Amber Ruffin combines a boundless optimism for the best humanity has to offer with a wary eye for when it lets us down. She pulls no punches, but with each knockout, she extends a friendly hand to lift you off the mat.”
He continued, saying, “Amber Ruffin has been ready for this moment for a long time, but there’s never been a moment we have needed her more.”
Kalen Allen from The Ellen DeGeneres Show tweeted, “Let me set the alarm!”
Mara Thee Reporter tweeted, “I’m normally in bed by 9p but I’ll make an exception just this twice.”
