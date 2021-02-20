Amber Ruffin’s Peacock show to air on NBC

NBC’s streaming-service Peacock has greenlit a handful of late-night series and plans to bring comedian Amber Ruffin’s series to late-night television.

The Amber Ruffin Show, a comedy-talk series that’s currently available on the streaming series on Fridays, will now get a limited run on Saturday mornings on NBC, according to Variety.

The episodes, which will debut on Friday, February 26, and Friday, March 5, will air on the network at 1:30 a.m. following A Little Late with Lilly Singh.

This Friday, could you do me a favor and WAKE UP AND WATCH NBC AT 1:30 am FOR THE LOVE OF ALL THAT IS HOLYhttps://t.co/Z5X7JGxm6A — amber ruffin (@ambermruffin) February 20, 2021

Ruffin, a former comedian who previously worked on the writing staff of Late Night with Seth Myers in 2014, continues to build her platform on the network which has ordered an extended the run of her talk show with 10 additional episodes.

Seth Myers and executive producer Mike Shoemaker serve as producers on the series.

Supporters took to Twitter to share their congratulations to Ruffin. Meyers recently penned a tribute to her on ‘Time’s 100 Next’ where he wrote, “Amber Ruffin combines a boundless optimism for the best humanity has to offer with a wary eye for when it lets us down. She pulls no punches, but with each knockout, she extends a friendly hand to lift you off the mat.”

Got to write about one of my favorite people, @ambermruffin who, despite what this picture shows did NOT TIE HER OWN TIE https://t.co/RxfuBZpOgD — Seth Meyers (@sethmeyers) February 17, 2021

He continued, saying, “Amber Ruffin has been ready for this moment for a long time, but there’s never been a moment we have needed her more.”

Let me set the alarm! — Kalen Allen (@TheKalenAllen) February 20, 2021

Kalen Allen from The Ellen DeGeneres Show tweeted, “Let me set the alarm!”

I’m normally in bed by 9p but I’ll make an exception just this twice 🙌🏾🙌🏾🙌🏾@amberruffin show will replace late night reruns with new episodes of her show…2/26 and 3/5 on NBC. https://t.co/kvyEjBIEqQ — Mara Thee Reporter (@marascampo) February 20, 2021

Mara Thee Reporter tweeted, “I’m normally in bed by 9p but I’ll make an exception just this twice.”

