Apryl Jones joined ‘Love & Hip Hop’ to help Omarion’s image

Apryl Jones has opened up about her relationship with her ex, singer Omarion, and spoke candidly about their time together on Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood.

“That whole situation with me and O on Love & Hip Hop was completely controlled. I never even wanted to do freakin’ reality TV,” Jones said, according to Complex.

She divulged Omarion’s team wanted her on the show to dispel rumors about his sexuality. “His management thought it would be good for him to show who he was and his life because there were gay rumors.”

TV personalities Omarion and Apryl Jones attend the Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood Premiere Event on September 9, 2014 in Hollywood, California. (Photo by Jesse Grant/Getty Images for VH1)

She went on to say, “So to show he was in a relationship with a woman and having kids and all that, they thought it would be great. If you love somebody, you’re going to do it, but it just felt controlled. I wasn’t really myself.”

Jones explained that her persona on the show was manufactured and didn’t portray her true personality in an accurate light, but she did what was necessary to make Omarion happy.

“People don’t pay attention to the fact that when you’re in a relationship, you have to take all of that into account. You’re protecting somebody. You’re essentially wanting to make that person happy so you’re willing to do whatever it takes to do that. I think that was my case, and it didn’t serve me. But it served him, so as long as it served somebody, shit, that’s fine. I’m good,” she continued.

Jones made headlines last week when she and Dr. Dre — who is in the midst of a very public divorce — were spotted together, sparking rumors that the pair are dating.

Love & Hip Hop: Hollywood star Moniece Slaughter later confirmed that Apryl and Dre have been dating for some time. Slaughter said Dre has basically “wifed up” Jones, but that the mogul didn’t want anyone to know. Slaughter also alleged someone from Dr. Dre’s team threatened her.

Moniece Slaughter made a few allegations about Dr. Dre after she said she received a certain phone call. pic.twitter.com/6koZojIVgv — TheShadeRoom (@TheShadeRoom) February 16, 2021

“I don’t take kindly to threats,” Slaughter said on Instagram Live. “I’m trying to save it for the interview tomorrow, but I don’t know if I can hold it…how dare you send a n***a to bang my mutha**ckin’ line and threaten me?” Slaughter said.

“I don’t care who you think you are, I don’t care who the world has told you you are. I don’t know you and you don’t know me and I didn’t say anything negative about you, sir! And it wasn’t negative,” she continued.

